A massive road closure in downtown Edmonton starts next week and motorists should prepare for it to last for quite some time.

The city will be closing Jasper Avenue from 90 Street to 91 Street for the replacement of the Latta Bridge. The full road closure begins the week of August 22, 2022, and will be in place until fall 2023.

The project will see the demolition and reconstruction of the existing bridge and will include the addition of a new shared pathway.

The City says infrastructure replacement happens once a structure has reached the end of its useful life cycle.

“Motorists, pedestrians, cyclists, and transit users are asked to plan ahead and detour to other routes,” the City said in a news release.

Starting August 22, ETS bus routes 2 and 101 will detour from bus stops on 111th Avenue and 84th Street and will use bus stops at Stadium Transit Centre instead. Route 2 buses will also use bus stops on Stadium Road, 107th Avenue, and 95th Street during this detour.

Until this work is completed, ETS will run a new shuttle, Route 998 (Stadium Shuttle). This shuttle will run a loop between the east side of Stadium Station (111th Avenue/84th Street) and Jasper Avenue/87th Street.

Construction on a nearby project, Kinnaird Bridge Rehabilitation, is anticipated to begin in the spring of 2023.