McDavid's season stats have him passing NHL legends in the record book

It’s no secret that Connor McDavid is the most dominant player in the game today. But the year he’s having is pushing him past some all-time greats in the record books.

To put things into perspective, no active NHL player has ever scored as many points in a season as McDavid has this year. In fact, the Edmonton Oilers captain is the first player to surpass the 150-point mark since the dawn of the 21st century.

He already has more in a single year than hockey greats like Jaromir Jagr, Mike Bossy, and Guy Lafleur ever did.

And as of now, McDavid is tied with Boston Bruins legend Phil Esposito in the 15th spot on the leaderboard of most productive NHL seasons. Esposito’s dominant 1970-1971 campaign saw him netting an even 76 goals and 76 assists over 78 games. Both have 152 points but the 25-year-old still has one more game in the schedule before this year is a wrap.

If he gets three or more points against the San Jose Sharks on Thursday, McDavid will slip into 14th place, either tying or surpassing former Red Wings forward Steve Yzerman, who put up 80 goals and 155 points during the 1988-1989 season.

You may be wondering how far McDavid is from breaking the record altogether. The answer is 63 points. Unsurprisingly, it was the Great One, fellow Oilers captain Wayne Gretzky, who put up a whopping 215 points during the 1985-1986 season. He did it in just 80 games.

Gretzky’s best seasons also make up eight of the top 10 campaigns in NHL history. The other two spots belong to Mario Lemieux.

So while McDavid might be the best player of his generation, it would take even more of a superhuman effort for No. 97 to catch up to No. 99.