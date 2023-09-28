EA Sports announcer says Connor McDavid's NHL 24 rating is too low

With the release of NHL 24 only a few days away, EA Sports recently announced the overall ratings of some of the league’s best players.

Unsurprisingly, Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid appeared at the top of the list with a higher overall than any other player in the game. But that honour wasn’t enough for EA’s own play-by-play announcer, James Cybulski, who shared his opinion on McDavid’s rating in an X post on Thursday.

“Over the years, there are a few players in Madden who have posted 100 ratings and several who have hit 99,” he wrote in reference to McDavid’s 97 overall.

“McDavid needs to be higher than this,” Cybulski, who replaced Doc Emrick as the main voice of the game four years ago, added.

McDavid, who appeared on the cover of NHL 18, has been the video game’s best player for the past six consecutive years. Before that, Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby held the top spot with a 95 overall.

Last January, he became the first player to reach 97 overall in over a decade.

This year, the top three are rounded out by Colorado Avalanche defenceman Cale Makar and McDavid’s teammate Leon Draisaitl, both of whom are equipped with a 95 overall.

The likes of Crosby, Nathan MacKinnon, and Auston Matthews all appear in the top 10 with similar scores.

The game’s overall ratings are also subject to change via roster updates throughout the season and are based on a player’s real-life performance.

So theoretically, if McDavid somehow outdoes last year’s career-high of 64 goals and 153 points in 82 games, he could be boosted up to a 98 or above.

NHL 24 will be available on October 6 on the following consoles: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.