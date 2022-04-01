17 companies hiring hundreds of positions in Edmonton this April

There are a wide variety of roles available in the city this April, and we’ve put together a list of 17 places that are hiring for hundreds of positions in Edmonton right now.

So dust off your resume and start applying for a few of these jobs. Make that move to a career that you’ll thrive in. Spring has sprung, and your work life should get a boost too!

Who: Canada Post is the country’s number one parcel delivery company, employing 70,000 people.

Canada Post employees enjoy a wide range of health coverage, disability and personal leave benefits. More: Learn more on their website.

Who: Lululemon is an athletic apparel retailer that is approaching 500 stores around the globe.

Lululemon says it has a commitment to work/life balance, and its positions come with extended health plans, paid time off, employee discounts, and fitness plans. More: Learn more on their website.

Who: EPCOR employees more than 3,600 people and builds, owns and operates electrical, natural gas and water transmission and distribution networks, water and wastewater treatment facilities, sanitary and stormwater systems, and infrastructure in Canada and the United States.

EPCOR says it has a commitment to work-life balance and offers a Total Rewards package that includes compensation, benefits, savings plans, time off, and other and perks. More: Learn more on their website.

Who: Jane offers healthcare practitioners online booking, charting, scheduling, video and invoicing on one secure, beautifully designed system. Jane was founded by Trevor Johnston and Alison Taylor, a product-person and a customer-person, who are the Co-CEOs.

Jane provides staff Jane-cation days and your birthday off every year on top of generous vacation time and a company-wide winter holiday break, extended health care from day one, participation in Jane’s Employee Stock purchase plan (JSOP), a remote-first workplace, $500 annual wellness fund. More: Learn more on their website.

Who: This centralized agency is the healthcare provider for the entire province of Alberta.

AHS is an award-winning employer that says it values diversity and inclusion and supports its staff. More: Check out AHS’s careers page.

Who: This organization advocates for all drivers in the province of Alberta.

The AMA says its staff treat each other as friends and family, and benefits include paid vacation, sick days, volunteer days, and floater days. It provides health benefits, a fully employer-paid pension plan, and personal development programs. More: See what positions are open on their website.

Who: Amazon is a multinational conglomerate that focuses on e-commerce, cloud computing, digital streaming, and artificial intelligence.

Amazon says it has a commitment to work/life balance, and its positions come with extended health plans, paid time off and employee discounts. More: Learn more on their website.

Who: This Alberta financial services company translates the complex world of banking and investing into simple solutions for clients. It’s a home-grown company that’s been operating in the province for more than 80 years.

The company says its culture is about caring, trust, inclusion, accountability, and contribution. It’s won awards for being one of the top 100 workplaces in the country. More: Check them out online.

Who: Starbucks is the world’s largest coffee house chain. Known for their fancy drinks and spelling errors, the chain is a fun place to work if you want to get to know the coffee world.

Starbucks is hiring dozens of positions in the Edmonton area this April, ranging in professional and skill levels. If you’ve always wanted to be a barista, now’s your chance! Perks: Perks include a free box of tea or a bag of coffee every week and a 30% discount on all products.

Who: This Alberta-headquartered energy-delivery company operates thousands of kilometres of pipelines across North America.

Enbridge prides itself on helping employees reach their potential. It says people are rewarded for hard work and should be able to develop skills that can help them advance in the company. More: Take a look at the company’s job openings to see if there’s a good match for you.

Who: Microsoft is the world’s leader in software, services, and solutions that help people and businesses realize their full potential. Recognized as one of Canada’s Great Places to Work, Microsoft provides nationwide sales, marketing, consulting, and local support services to its customers.

The tech giant currently has six jobs open in Edmonton, from the advertising department to sales. Perks: Microsoft employees enjoy flexible work schedules, generous vacation time, health benefits, discounts on their products and services, scholarship programs, and more.

Who: This teaching and research university with a campus in central Edmonton is one of the largest employers in Alberta.

The university offers health and dental benefits, paid leave and vacation, a pension plan, plus funding and reimbursement programs. More: See what positions are open on their website.

Who: The City of Edmonton was named one of Alberta’s Top 70 Employers for 2021 and serves more than one million people with more than 300 programs and services.

The City provides employees with a total compensation package that’s competitive in the market and includes a combination of base salary, comprehensive benefits and a commitment to work/life balance. More: See what positions are open on their website.

Who: The Brick is a Canadian home furnishings retailer that was founded in Edmonton.

This company offers flexible health and dental plans, life and disability plans, a compassionate sick leave policy, and other wellness programs. Employees also get discounts at The Brick and partnering retailers. The Brick also emphasizes continuing education by giving employees access to online courses, training programs, and tuition reimbursement. More: Check out their careers page for current openings.

Who: Walmart is a retail corporation that operates a chain of hypermarkets, discount department stores, and grocery stores

This company offers flexible health and dental plans, life and disability plans, an education help policy, and other wellness programs. Employees also get discounts at Walmart and partnering retailers. More: Check out their careers page for current openings.

Who: Stantec is a renowned engineering, architecture, and related professional services firm, employing more than 22,000 people worldwide. It is one of the largest employers in Alberta.

The company offers health and dental benefits, paid leave and vacation, a pension plan, plus a wellness program. More: See what positions are open on their website.