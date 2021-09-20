City of Edmonton makes COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for all employees

The City of Edmonton has announced it is requiring all employees to be fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus by mid-November.

Employees will need to have one dose by September 30 and two doses by October 31, ensuring all employees are fully vaccinated by the November 15 deadline.

“The health and safety of employees and Edmontonians is our top priority. We believe this is the right decision for our workforce, the right decision for protecting our community and the right decision for the health care system,” stated City Manager Andre Corbould in a news release.

Employees who are not fully vaccinated by November 15, 2021, will need to comply with ongoing COVID-19 rapid antigen testing up to twice per week at the employee’s own cost.

If employees do not register for testing they will be placed on leave without pay, the city says.