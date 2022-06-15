Roundtrip flights to New Zealand from Edmonton are $1,200 cheaper than usual right now

Edmonton, ready to cash in on that trip of a lifetime to New Zealand AND save a bunch of money on your flights at the same time?

Right now there are flights from Edmonton to Auckland, New Zealand, for a mere $1,401 return. Usually, the cost of jetting off to the island nation is $1,195 more.

We made sure to make the trip two weeks long because you are going to want to have lots of time to explore such a beautiful place.

You might also like: You can fly roundtrip to Ireland from Edmonton for just $514 right now

A castle in Alberta is on Airbnb and you can rent it for $2,800 a night (PHOTOS)

A spot in the Rockies has been crowned the best golf course in Alberta

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New Zealand (@purenewzealand)

You can check out the Sky Tower, Auckland Museum, Mount Eden, and multiple islands — and that’s all without leaving the Auckland area. So much exploring to do!

How to book this flight deal

Go to Google Flights. Enter Edmonton (YEG) to Auckland (AKL). Choose the departure and return dates that work best for you for the lowest fare. The best deals seem to be in November.

The lowest price we found was $1,401 through Google Flights for roundtrip flights using this date combination:

Departing November 6, returning November 21

When seeking deals on airfare, also be sure to search on Flight Hub. After finding the most appealing cheap flights, try booking them directly through the specific airline to see if even cheaper deals may be on offer.