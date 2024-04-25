Chaotic Oilers net-front scrum in Game 2 looks a lot like a classic painting

The Edmonton Oilers unintentionally helped to imitate a classic piece of art during a chaotic moment in the first period of last night’s 5-4 OT loss to the LA Kings in Game 2.

While down 2-0 and pushing for their first goal of the game, Adam Henrique threw a puck toward Kings goaltender Cam Talbot that somehow squeaked past him and caused everyone on the ice to pile into the crease.

While Connor McDavid threw his hands up, thinking the puck had gone into the net, the play was reviewed, and it was determined there was no goal on the play. To do so, they had to examine a massive pile of humanity.

One account on X (@ArtButSports) was able to somehow make the connection between an overhead photo of the scrum and a 1957 painting by Joan Mitchell.

August, Rue Daguerre, by Joan Mitchell, 1957, 📸 via 100+ of you pic.twitter.com/5SvMt8ZpE5 — ArtButMakeItSports (@ArtButSports) April 25, 2024

The resemblance between the two photos is shocking as the colours seem to match up with the jerseys of the Oilers and Kings and there even seems to be a section that mimics the ref looking over the net. The attention to detail even has the crossbar seemingly included with a red line right around where all the action is.

It’s truly a unique find and something that hockey fans also found to be quite uncanny.

I love the crossbar being represented — Meat (@_TheOnlyKd) April 25, 2024

I don’t know how to put into words what your skill set is. But you’re the Michael Jordan of it. 👏🏻 — COWBOY5RINGS (@COWBOY5RING5) April 25, 2024

This account is on a generational run — Buffalo Soulja (@JamesGSchroeder) April 25, 2024

Wtf how? — Joey bag of doughnuts (@SadFalconsFan53) April 25, 2024

How tf do you outdo yourself everytime dude. This is insane — Ronny (@konzooomer) April 25, 2024

This acct don’t miss — Colin Argys (@ArgysC) April 25, 2024

The LA Kings even responded with excitement that their team was finally featured by the account, which has amassed 451,000 followers since joining X in 2019.

finally, we made it 🙌 — x – LA Kings (@LAKings) April 25, 2024

The no-goal call was not the only thing to come out of this scrum in terms of the hockey game. It also sparked quite a debate among Oilers fans about whether or not one of the Kings’ defenders covered the puck with their hand in the crease. If so, it would have resulted in a penalty shot being awarded to the Oilers.

A replay seems to show the possibility of that happening, but officials did not end call it. Though the call did not wind up going the way Oilers fans might have wanted, they would eventually have something to cheer about soon after, as defenceman Brett Kulak wired home Edmonton’s first goal of the game.

Drop back pass to a Kulak CLAP BOMB 💥 pic.twitter.com/2uDjQKargM — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 25, 2024

We’ll see if ArtButSports can find another moment to relate to classic art during Game 3 on Friday night in LA.