Let’s face it – the typical dinner-and-a-movie date night is okay, but it doesn’t offer much in terms of excitement.

So when it was suggested that we do something out of the ordinary by visiting the Century Mile Racetrack and Casino, located near the Edmonton International Airport, we knew it would be a memorable and unique night.

Admittedly, I know nothing about racetracks, and I was a little intimidated at the thought of being around horse and racing connoisseurs. In my mind, I imagined racegoers would be all dolled up in white gloves, elegant hats, and swanky attire, but my mind was set at ease the moment we arrived at Century Mile, when I saw how fun and welcoming the venue really is.

For our Friday night outing, there was no need for formal apparel, and it was clear that everyone was there to have a good time while enjoying a great meal and some exhilarating harness racing action.

Getting to know the horses

Live harness racing — which features a driver sitting in and steering a sulky (cart) that’s pulled by a standardbred horse — takes place at Century Mile every Friday and Saturday night.

Standardbreds, recognized for their athleticism while still maintaining a relatively sweet and docile disposition, are the exclusive breed used in North American harness racing — and they’re truly magnificent to see up close.

We arrived early so we could catch a glimpse of the pre-race rituals taking place in the barn, and it was super sweet to see how engaging and supportive the trainers, drivers, and other support staff were toward each other, despite being competitors on the track.

Moreover, everyone in this close-knit community appeared genuinely happy to have us there. They welcomed us into their world and shared stories about the holistic treatments their horses receive, from heated blankets to contraptions that massage their legs and help with circulation.

Live racing action

Featuring a high-performing one-mile racetrack set against a beautiful backdrop with a stunning sunset, Century Mile was a truly picturesque date-night setting. The races themselves are super quick — over within a couple of action-packed minutes — and there’s a 20-minute interval before the next race begins.

On the night we attended, a total of 11 races took place, which means we had plenty of time in between the action to refill our drinks and grab another bite to eat.

Plus, we were made to feel like VIPs on this evening, as we got to ride in the starting gate for one race! This meant that we had the best seats in the house (aside from the drivers!), inside the white pickup truck at the start that leads the horses out.

From our vantage point, we were in the heat of battle, so to speak. We had a front-row seat to witness the passion and athleticism in the eyes of the horses and drivers as well.

Making wagers

Parking and admission are free at Century Mile — and you can spend as little or as much as you want on the venue’s attractions — but it’s hard not to get caught up in the excitement of placing a wager. If you’re a newbie to racing like me, apps like HPIbet or Darkhorse Bets are helpful, or you can try your hand at reading the evening’s program while making an educated decision.

But let’s be real — it’s also fun to simply scan the list of horse names and follow your gut when placing bets. And with names like Ruby Red Custard, Bearcat Sue, and Chris Stableton, how could you not select them?

All forms of pari-mutuel betting are offered at Century Mile, meaning all bets of a particular type can be placed together in a pool. But if you’re unsure of what to do, all the tellers are super friendly and willing to walk you through the betting process.

Delicious eats and treats

Every date night needs some delicious food to keep the evening going. We made sure to visit The Finish Line restaurant, which serves a variety of buffet-style meals and dessert delicacies during race nights. I sampled everything from Loaded Doritos Mac & Cheese to Cowboy Rice and BBQ pork ribs. My date was impressed by their succulent prime rib, returning for three helpings!

The Finish Line also provides the best overall view of the racetrack, regardless of where you’re seated. The large panoramic window gives all diners a must-see view of the races, and we loved how everyone momentarily paused their meal to watch the live action. There was cheering (and lamenting) as the horses and drivers raced around the track.

Restaurant guests also have access to the outdoor apron and its track-side attractions, which are perfect for a calm fall night. (Pro tip – for future outings, bring a blanket for cuddling outside while enjoying some post-buffet buttery popcorn from the concession!)

The casino

As the name suggests, the Century Mile Racetrack and Casino also features betting of a different kind, including a range of exclusive VLTs and slots on the casino floor.

We noticed that the casino also has a main-floor bar and a second-floor restaurant on site, meaning there’s even more for us to explore on our next visits, of which there will be several!

Make sure to check out the upcoming events and promotions at Edmonton’s Century Mile Racetrack and Casino so that you, too, can enjoy this hidden gem on your next memorable date night!