$1.4M century home in Edmonton looks like something out of a storybook

Your next home could be a 100-year-old, beautifully landscaped oasis that almost looks like something out of a fairytale, and while it won’t come cheap, it’s close to what you’d pay for the average home in Vancouver.

This home, located at 10216 Connaught Drive NW, is in Edmonton’s prestigious Old Glenora neighbourhood and was recently listed for $1,475,000.

It’s a Dutch Colonial-style home built in 1923. The home boasts four bedrooms and three bathrooms and rests on nearly half an acre of land, making it feel like a small retreat in the heart of Edmonton.

Inside, you’ll also find a charming sunroom, a wood-burning fireplace, and a newly updated kitchen.

We’re in love with all the details in this century-old home, from the mouldings to the radiators to the hardwood floors and clawfoot tubs.

If owning an old home sounds daunting, there is no need to worry. This place has been carefully upgraded with new mechanical work and a recent boiler update.

“Experience a serene retreat featuring lush gardens, mature landscaping, and a large patio space perfect for hosting grand gatherings,” the home’s listing reads.

The location is also pretty hard to beat. There are open views of Government House and several parks to the south. To the north, you’ll find fantastic access to the Edmonton River Valley Parks System.

“This stunning home is the perfect choice for discerning homeowners seeking the ultimate in luxury living.”

