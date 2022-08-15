FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

3 Edmonton eateries nominated for Canada's Best New Restaurants list

Hanna McLean
Hanna McLean
|
Aug 15 2022, 7:46 pm
3 Edmonton eateries nominated for Canada's Best New Restaurants list
@hayloftsteakfish/Instagram

Air Canada just revealed its longlist of nominees for the best new restaurants in the country for 2022, and several Edmonton establishments landed on it.

Each year, Air Canada taps a team of experts who check out food venues across the country for this initiative.

Any spots that fully opened between late Spring 2021 and May 31, 2022, are up for consideration.

Ahead of the Top 10 ranking, Air Canada shared a list of 30 restaurants that potentially will be making the coveted list.

In Edmonton, three restaurants were tapped:

  • Fu’s Repair Shop
  • Pei Pei Chei Ow
  • Hayloft Steak + Fish

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Fu’s Repair Shop (@fus_repair_shop)

The airline’s highly anticipated annual Top 10 list will be announced on November 1, 2022.

Hanna McLeanHanna McLean
+ Dished
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Food News
+ Restaurant Openings
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.