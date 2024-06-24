Join the beat at the Edmonton Canada Day Drumming experience

A massive Canada Day community celebration is returning to Alberta next week, and everyone is invited to feel the rhythm.

The Legacy 150 Celebrations Society is hosting a cross-country Canada Day Drumming event, with Edmontonians invited to join the beat in Elk Point on Monday, July 1.

According to the non-profit society, the eighth annual event aims to strengthen intercultural understanding, foster patriotism, and lead civic engagement through the percussive arts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Canada Day Drumming (@canadadaydrumming)

“We are excited to bring together drumming enthusiasts from coast to coast for this special event,” said Richard Wong, national chairman of the Legacy 150 Celebrations Society, in a release. “Drumming has the power to bring people together and we hope that this event will foster a sense of community and connection among all participants.”

Edmonton’s Canada Day Drumming event in Elk Point will bring drummers and performers of all backgrounds, ages, and skill levels together to celebrate diversity through percussion arts.

Drummers can participate solo or as part of a group, and volunteers are also welcome to sign up and help. Registration is open online, and there is also an option to take part over Zoom.

The highlight of Canada Day Drumming is the six-minute coast-to-coast simultaneous drumming session that will commence at 11 am and stretch across cities in four time zones. Participating cities this year include St. John’s, Halifax, Montreal, Toronto, Winnipeg, Edmonton, Kamloops, Prince Rupert, Vancouver and Victoria.

Attendees will also enjoy percussion performances by several cultural groups, including Chinese, Korean, Polynesian, Irish, and more.

Canada Day Drumming was previously recognized with a Guinness World Record for the Most Nationalities in a Drum Circle (single venue), and organizers are excited to bring people together again on July 1 across the country.

“We believe that this event is a wonderful opportunity for local community organizations and representatives to come together, celebrate our cultural diversity, and foster connections through the universal language of music and rhythm,” the Society added. “Your participation and support would greatly contribute to the success of this event and help us create a memorable Canada Day celebration for all attendees.”

When: July 1, 2024

Time: 11:30 am to 12:30 pm

Where: Elk Point, Alberta

Cost: Free