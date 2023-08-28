Owning a new home in southwest Edmonton has never been more affordable thanks to the newest development from Brookfield Residential.

Introducing The Everly, a stunning new townhome development located in the community of The Orchards, where amenities are at your doorstep whether you need daycare options, green spaces for activity, or schools within walking distance.

The Everly townhomes aren’t like other new developments in the area either. These properties have been meticulously crafted for first-time home buyers that are ready to leave the world of rentals and roommates.

Here are just a few things that you’re going to love about The Everly.

Affordability

Affordability is at the core of The Everly development. For buyers seeking a suburban environment without the costly price tag, The Everly homes start in the upper $100Ks, making them an accessible entry point into Alberta home ownership.

To cut costs even further, The Everly townhomes come with low condo fees — significantly less than other condo and townhome projects.

Amenities, amenities, amenities

Don’t let the idea of suburban living fool you, here at The Everly you’ll have everything you need within minutes of your home, all year round. Tree-lined streets and thoughtfully designed amenities combine to make residents feel right at home in no time.

The homes are located very close in proximity to healthcare services, restaurants and bars, nightlife and entertainment, the airport, daycares and schools.

Locals can look forward to exploring ample green spaces and walking trails right in their backyards. Nearby skating rinks, fitness centres, farmers’ markets, tennis courts, and toboggan hills will surely become some of your favourite places to visit — all within a five to 10-minute drive.

Details that matter

Brookfield Residential has gone the extra mile while designing The Everly, to ensure ease and comfort for all homeowners. You can access a free move-in concierge with Virtuo, integrity pricing, deposit protection, and even special cable and internet promotional rates.

On top of that, Brookfield also offers a two-year extended care program, smart-home packages, and each home comes equipped with an EnerGuide rating of top energy efficiency.

Customizable finishes

Who doesn’t want to design their own dream home? At The Everly, you have the option to select the finishes in your home, curated specially by a professional designer.

Whether it’s your first home or part of your future plan to secure an investment property, you have plenty of options at The Everly. Custom options include efficient single bedrooms, layouts for roommates, work-from-home offices, or three bedrooms for growing families.

Don’t forget, units come equipped with modern exteriors, long-lasting vinyl decking on balconies, high-efficiency furnaces and heat-recovery ventilators to save you money on utilities and provide clean air inside your home, and stainless steel kitchen appliances.

Beautifully designed homes

At The Everly, there are a range of home options to suit your lifestyle and personal tastes. With 85 homes available designed with eight different floor plans, the options are truly endless.

Think open-concept living and dining areas, modern kitchens, spa-like bathrooms, and spacious bedrooms — some models even feature private balconies.

Homes range from one- to three- bedrooms and start at 500 square feet, increasing up to 1,594 square feet. Over 85% of units have their own private garage.

Special grand opening

To welcome new homeowners and launch the opening of The Everly townhomes, Brookfield is hosting a special grand opening on September 9, 2023, where you’ll be able to learn more about the floor plans and models in person and up close.

Enjoy tasty bites sourced from nearby establishments and a seasonal beverage as you tour the showhome. And don’t forget to enter to win gift cards for these great restaurants.

To learn more about your new home at The Everly, check out the special Everything at The Everly grand opening on September 9 and get ready to fall in love with your next home!

When: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Time: 12:00 noon – 4 pm

Where: #85-6905 25 Ave SW — Edmonton, AB