Omicron concerns prompt postponement of the "Anastasia" musical in Edmonton

Theatre fans will have to wait a little while longer to see the return of Broadway musicals to Edmonton.

Broadway Across Canada (BAC) announced over the weekend the postponement of the musical Anastasia at the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium, originally slated to run from January 11 to 16.

The postponement of the performances is due to the new rules and restrictions the provincial government brought in on Tuesday, December 21. It would have been the first Broadway show to return to Edmonton since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

BAC made the announcement on social media late last week.

“As announced by the province yesterday, capacities for events at the Jubilee Auditoria in Calgary and Edmonton, including Anastasia, have been reduced to 50%. In order to respect the current guidelines set by the government, we will unfortunately need to postpone our engagement of Anastasia which was set to open in Alberta in January. While we are terribly disappointed for our patrons, we stand alongside our community to prioritize public health and curb the spread of Covid 19. Please hold on to your tickets, more information will be forthcoming shortly. We appreciate your patience as we work through this new information.”

Anastasia is a dazzling show that transports the audience from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past.

Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family.

New dates for Anastasia have not been announced yet by BAC.

A number of other events in Edmonton have been affected by the COVID-19 measures announced by the Alberta government, including the cancellation of the New Year’s Eve fireworks. The NYE fireworks event was to be Edmonton’s first since 2019. The city’s fireworks show in 2020 was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.