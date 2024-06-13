Bike Edmonton south is closing and its clearing out all of its stock

Bike Edmonton South, a longtime fixture of the community, has announced that it is permanently closing its doors.

The non-profit community bike shop has been operating in the Ritchie area for many years. It sells refurbished bikes, helps with bicycle repairs and riding lessons, and hosts bike events, all with the aim of promoting accessible cycling for everyone.

In a post to X, the shop said that its final days will be June 15 and 16.

“It’s with heavy hearts that we announce the closing of our long-running Bike Edmonton South shop,” the store wrote.

Earlier this year, the non-profit asked for donations from the community, saying it did not have enough cash to cover its next payroll.

Bike Edmonton said the south shop had been operating on a month-to-month lease, as the five-year lease ran out at the end of November 2023.

During its final two days, the store will be selling its remaining refurbished and ready-to-ride as-is bikes for 10% off.

All other as-is bikes and frames will be sold by donation, and all used parts and accessories will be 50% off.

New bike parts and accessories will be 10% off, and repair services will not be available.

We’re sad to see this pillar of the community go; however, you can still find Bike Edmonton at its Downtown Community Shop, located at 10612 105th Avenue NW.

Bike Edmonton

Address: 8001 102nd Street NW