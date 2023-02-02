Excited about the big game but don’t know where to get Super Bowl takeout food?

We have you covered.

The snacks (and the halftime show) are often the best part of watching the Super Bowl, so we’ve compiled a list of the top spots to get game-day-style takeout food to eat and pick at for all four quarters.

From platters of food to massive pizzas, here are the best places to get takeout food in Edmonton for this year’s game.

Leopold’s Tavern

Besides having massive poutines, Leopold’s Tavern has other menu items like Baja tacos, a buffalo chicken chop salad, a cajun chicken caesar wrap, pierogis, and garlic bread bombs, which are pull-apart knots topped with mozzarella, garlic butter, herbs, and your choice of dip.

Address: Various locations

There should always be some fried chicken at any Super Bowl party.

This brand is known for its spicy and screaming hot flavours and a fan-favourite — mustard fried chicken.

Classic fried chicken sandwiches are also available for takeout, but so are items like the Donair Fried Chicken Sandwich, BLT Fried Chicken Sandwich, and Dorito Mac and Cheese, to name a few.

Address: 10184 104th Street, Edmonton

High Dough

If you’re searching for the best takeout food in Edmonton, you are likely to start with the pizza options. And that is especially true for watching the big game.

Serving huge Detroit-style deep-dish pizza, High Dough provides a uniquely delicious type of pie that gives a one-of-a-kind experience in YEG.

Made in a deep-dish style, the signature pizzas at High Dough have tons of fresh toppings. If you’re feeling creative, you can even go ahead and build your own however you’d like.

Address: 7341 104th Street, Edmonton

Specializing in these tasty sandwiches, small bites, and pho noodle soup, this is a family-owned Vietnamese restaurant serving authentic recipes in YEG.

Small bites include classic and modern items like pork spring rolls, chicken salad rolls, green onion pancakes, and peach shrimp, to name a few. It’s a great spot to just order a big platter of food and watch the game with a group.

Address: 11765 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton

Pei Pei Chei Ow

Operating inside the Whiskeyjack Art House, this new concept focuses on Indigenous traditions and flavours. Chef Scott Jonathan Iserhoff creates inventive dishes unique to most cities’ culinary landscapes, like stuffed squash blossoms, dressed garden tomatoes, or the much-loved Three Berry BBQ Brisket Sandwich.

It’s not always operating, but hopefully, it is for the Super Bowl, especially since it was recently awarded one of the best takeout spots in the entire country.

Address: 11051 97th Street NW #102, Edmonton

Padmanadi Vegan Eatery

Not every football fan is a meat eater.

Padmanadi is a convenient and delicious restaurant offering dishes inspired by Indonesian, Chinese, Thai, and Indian cuisine. The entire menu is plant-based; any of their vegetable-heavy, broth-based, and spicy dishes will definitely make you feel better, wherever your tastes lie.

Address: 10740 101st Street NW, Edmonton

Address: 106, 6925 Gateway Boulevard NW, Edmonton

