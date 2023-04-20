Best sandwiches in Edmonton you need to try
There is nothing more comforting than eating a big old-fashioned sandwich. Whether it’s for breakfast, lunch, dinner – even dessert – you can never really go wrong with choosing a sandwich as your meal.
We’ve never met a sandwich we didn’t like, and there are plenty of places to get them. But which ones to get?
Here are our picks for the best sandwiches in Edmonton.
Beef Dip
Pal’s Sandwich Bar
Sides include fries, chips, and potato salad, but obviously, it’s the sandwiches that will become the stars of the show.
Veggie sandwiches on fresh bread, packed with sprouts and house-made spreads, will be available, and so will Cubanos, egg salad, and Italian sandwiches with cheese on muffuletta, a Sicilian sesame bread. If you’re craving a house-made meatball sub on fresh bread baked with melted cheese and marinara sauce, then this is the spot to hit.
Out of any of them, if we had to choose, we’d pick the Beef Dip.
Address: 10335 – 83rd Avenue, Edmonton
Chèvre Grilled Cheese
Rosewood Foods
This cafe has a chèvre grilled cheese with whipped goat cheese, aged white cheddar, and caramelized onion on house milk bread, so we felt it needed to be included here.
Address: 10150 100th Street NW #101, Edmonton
Italian Sub
The Italian Centre
You can find some seriously delicious and massive Italian subs from this authentic deli that’s been a fixture of the city for over a generation.
Address: Various locations
Chef Beef
Farrow Sandwiches
Like the rest of the menu at the popular cafe and bakery, the sandwiches often change. Expect some delicious handhelds, like a creative orange pulled pork or a roast beef sandwich made with horseradish aioli, pickled red onions, chips, and arugula.
Address: Various locations
5-Spice Pork Belly
Banh Mi Day
There are six different Banh Mi sandwiches, like the OG Cold Cut, BBQ pulled pork, grilled chicken, and five-spice pork belly. All of these sandwiches are topped with house-made egg mayo, cucumber, pickled daikon, and carrots.
Address: 11765 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton
Pulled Pork Grilled Cheese
Western Sandwich Company
There are breakfast sandwiches, but for lunch, there are more than 10 sandwich options, whether you’re in the mood for a classic, a hot dog, a grilled cheese, or otherwise. The pulled pork grilled cheese comes on house-baked rosemary focaccia bread here is made with pulled pork, house-made St. Louis-style BBQ sauce, and gouda cheese.
Address: 12032 – 107th Avenue, Edmonton
Papi
Sammies by Sodo
If you’re looking for an Italian deli style on the spicy side, go with the Papi. That one comes topped with mortadella, hot capicola, chorizo, manchego, lettuce, tomato, pickles, a dijon-mayo, and a veg sauce.
There’s something for everyone here.
The Sammy Baby is Asian-inspired with gochujang, cucumber, spring mix, cilantro, red onions, and mushrooms. Then there’s also the Mexican-inspired Carlo sandwich topped with refried beans, tomato, lettuce, tortilla, cilantro, chipotle, and a plant-based “chicken.”
Address: 11011 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton
Crab Cake Po’Boy
DaDeO
This neighbourhood-focused diner and bar serve up Cajun-style cooking of the south. Plenty of amazing New Orleans-style dishes are on the menu here, and the Po’boy sandwiches are a must-try.
The crab cake version is dressed with cocktail sauce, cucumbers, lettuce, and herb mayo.
Address: 10548 A 82nd Avenue NW, Edmonton
Banh Mi
Van Loc
This extremely popular spot for banh mi subs not only has an amazing selection of sandwiches but also gets its baguettes every day from an Italian market.
Address: 10648 98th Street NW, Edmonton