9 of the best campsites just a short drive from Edmonton (MAP)

Watching all of this snow melt and the grass turn green has been fantastic, and we can’t wait to hit the road and take advantage of some amazing campsites.

Camping is always a great time, and the anticipation is building up for the season. There’s nothing quite like unwinding by the fire with a bunch of good friends, surrounded by nature.

When it comes to campsites, Alberta has got it going on. From the world-renowned Drumheller to the majestic Rocky Mountains, there are plenty of amazing spots to check out.

But sometimes you just want a quick escape from the city, and that’s not a problem. Lucky for you, we’ve rounded up some incredible campsites just an hour’s drive from Edmonton and organized them into this handy little map.

Here are nine of the best campsites around Edmonton for you to enjoy this summer:

You don’t need to go home after watching a beautiful sunset or catching the Northern Lights at Elk Island National Park. The national park boasts three camping sites with options to stay in a tent, RV, or the backcountry. Plus, the wildlife viewing is incredible here.

Wabamun Provincial Park

With numerous trails for hiking, mountain biking, or skiing, this place is a ton of fun to visit any time of year. Miquelon Lake Campground is surrounded by forest and has plenty of roomy sites suitable for tents and RVs.

Located just 15 minutes outside of Edmonton, this campground nestled in the River Valley is a peaceful getaway from the hustle and bustle of the city.

Pembina River is always a great time and not too far from town. This area is also a fantastic spot for tubing in the summertime, thanks to Pembina River Tubing.

The Strathcona Wildnerness Centre is a gorgeous spot in Strathcona County that features 12 kilometres of trails and tons of opportunities for wildlife viewing. This is a tent-only area, so it’s great for those looking for that rustic camping experience.

This gorgeous spot boasts campsites right along the shore of Wizard Lake and even has a beach to enjoy on a hot summer’s day.

Lakeview Campground offers full-service seasonal sites every season from May 1 to September 30. It is located on the east side of Lac Ste Anne and close to the quaint community of Alberta Beach.

There are several campsites to select from in this stunning provincial park just south of Edmonton.

Okay, so this one is a bit more of a hike, but it’s such a fantastic spot for fishing, swimming, hiking, bird watching, and camping, of course! It’s absolutely stunning, and there are nearly 200 campsites to select from that offer plenty of privacy.