The super-popular patio at Baijiu has officially reopened for the summer season.

This will be a soft opening fully stocked with heaters and fire pits.

Located conveniently right next to Roger’s Place, Baijiu’s rooftop patio also has large tables, umbrellas, stunning views of the surrounding downtown, and tropical vibes in the heart of the city.

Surrounded by the looming building above and the walkable streets below, this is one of the best summer spots in Edmonton to grab a cocktail, beer, or a bite to eat.

The patio here is a sunny contrast to the dimly lit hip space inside. It’s one of the best cocktail bars in YEG, serving up food that includes Asian-inspired street food made with totally creative recipes.

The outdoor space is a huge one that fits many groups, giving it exciting outdoor energy that is rare for the heart of downtown.

Seating is first-come, first-serve on the patio and inside, so come and grab a refreshing cocktail, like the Pineapple Express made with plantation pineapple, Laphroaig, Benedictine, Solera, and flavours of anise.

The sun is out, and we are so ready to hit up this patio all summer long.

Baijiu

Address: 10359 104th Street NW, Edmonton

Instagram