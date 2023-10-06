Presented by GMC, the Alberta Snowmobile Show is back for another year — and it’s revving up for a weekend full of fun and excitement for riders of all ages and experience levels.

The event will take over the Edmonton Expo Centre from Friday, October 13 to Saturday, October 14.

Find GMC at booth #2000 to test your skills at the Toss & Win game for your chance to win GMC-branded prizes.

Product specialists will also be there to answer all of your questions, whether it’s how to load your snowmobile using the GMC Sierra’s multipro tailgate, or how to best utilize the available 15 camera views on your truck this season.

Speak to a GMC brand ambassador to find out how you could win a new GMC vehicle through its Match & Win contest.

Visitors can also get to know the new 2024 GMC Sierra 1500, on display at this year’s first annual Show & Shine contest.

The Alberta Snowmobile Show is a great way to mingle with fellow outdoor enthusiasts, get an up-close look at the new GMC vehicle line-up, and take home some awesome merch.

For more information on what’s in store at GMC’s booth, click here.

When: Friday, October 13 to Saturday, October 14

Where: Edmonton Expo Centre — 7515 118 Ave NW, Edmonton

Time:

Friday: 3 pm to 8 pm

Saturday: 10 am to 7 pm

Tickets: $15.60 general admission — Tickets available here