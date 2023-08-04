Massive air show featuring wild plane stunts happening near Edmonton

Keep your eyes on the skies this weekend because a massive air show is happening northwest of Edmonton.

Each year, tens of thousands of people flock to the Villeneuve Airport for the Alberta International Airshow, an event showcasing wild aerobatic performances, up-close views of civilian and military aircraft, and a variety of other events, markets, and experiences.

This year’s event takes place on August 5 and 6.

Air performances happening this year include the well-known Canadian Forces Snowbirds, Go EZ Aerobatics, Undaunted Airshow, the “World’s Oldest Flying Jet Fighter,” and the Canadian Forces Skyhawks Parachute Team, to name a few.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SkyHawks Canada (@skyhawkscanada)

“Get ready to experience an adrenaline-filled weekend filled with high-flying spectacles, breathtaking maneuvers, and jaw-dropping aerial displays,” Alberta International Airshow writes.

On the ground, there’s even more action to be had with various exotic vehicles on display, the Jurassic Attack Monster Truck, and motocross events. For those aviation enthusiasts seeking an up-close view of the airplanes, civilian and military planes will also be grounded, with pilots available for any questions.

So grab some sunscreen, something to sit on, and check out the air show this weekend! Like the planes, the day flies by fast at this event because there is just so much to see and do. It’s a thrilling experience for people of all ages!

When: August 5 and 6

Where: Villeneuve Airport — 1A – 27018 Secondary Highway 633, Sturgeon County

Tickets: Start at $28.85 for General Adult Admission; get them here