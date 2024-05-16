Real EstateUrbanizedEdmonton Homes

6 affordable and spacious townhouses under $200K in Edmonton

May 16 2024
Michael T. Kinsella/Re/Max Elite │ Nur Anwar/Re/Max River City

With Edmonton’s housing market becoming increasingly expensive, many are looking for affordable places to buy in the city.

Townhouses are a fantastic option for many first-time buyers who can’t quite afford the price tag of a detached home.

Here are six townhouses you can buy in Edmonton right now for under $200,000:

3312 116A Avenue NW

Murray Zelinski/MaxWell Progressive

  • Asking price: $134,900
  • Four bedrooms, two bathrooms
  • 1,313 square feet

12948 122B Avenue NW

Jason A. Thomas/Royal LePage Summit Realty

  • Asking price: $150,000
  • Two bedrooms, one bathroom
  • 914 square feet

161 Surrey Gardens NW

Nur Anwar/Re/Max River City

  • Asking price: $169,900
  • Two bedrooms, one bathroom
  • 936 square feet

751 Abbotsfield Road NW

Danh Tran/Re/Max Real Estate

  • Asking price: $179,000
  • Three bedrooms, two bathrooms
  • 1,001 square feet

539 Knottwood Road West NW

Michael T. Kinsella/Re/Max Elite

  • Asking price: $189,900
  • Three bedrooms, two bathrooms
  • 1,033 square feet

2456 104th Street NW

Russ Robideau/Professional Realty Group

  • Asking price: $199,888
  • Three bedrooms, two bathrooms
  • 1,206 square feet
