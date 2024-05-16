6 affordable and spacious townhouses under $200K in Edmonton
May 16 2024, 4:20 pm
With Edmonton’s housing market becoming increasingly expensive, many are looking for affordable places to buy in the city.
Townhouses are a fantastic option for many first-time buyers who can’t quite afford the price tag of a detached home.
Here are six townhouses you can buy in Edmonton right now for under $200,000:
3312 116A Avenue NW
- Asking price: $134,900
- Four bedrooms, two bathrooms
- 1,313 square feet
12948 122B Avenue NW
- Asking price: $150,000
- Two bedrooms, one bathroom
- 914 square feet
161 Surrey Gardens NW
- Asking price: $169,900
- Two bedrooms, one bathroom
- 936 square feet
751 Abbotsfield Road NW
- Asking price: $179,000
- Three bedrooms, two bathrooms
- 1,001 square feet
539 Knottwood Road West NW
- Asking price: $189,900
- Three bedrooms, two bathrooms
- 1,033 square feet
2456 104th Street NW
- Asking price: $199,888
- Three bedrooms, two bathrooms
- 1,206 square feet