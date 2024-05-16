6 affordable and spacious townhouses under $200K in Edmonton

With Edmonton’s housing market becoming increasingly expensive, many are looking for affordable places to buy in the city.

Townhouses are a fantastic option for many first-time buyers who can’t quite afford the price tag of a detached home.

Here are six townhouses you can buy in Edmonton right now for under $200,000:

Asking price: $134,900

Four bedrooms, two bathrooms

1,313 square feet

Asking price: $150,000

Two bedrooms, one bathroom

914 square feet

Asking price: $169,900

Two bedrooms, one bathroom

936 square feet

Asking price: $179,000

Three bedrooms, two bathrooms

1,001 square feet

Asking price: $189,900

Three bedrooms, two bathrooms

1,033 square feet

