10 incredible and affordable rentals under $1,100 in Edmonton (PHOTOS)

It seems like no matter where you go in Canada these days, everyone’s talking about the cost of housing.

Thankfully for us in Edmonton, our city remains one of the most affordable cities in Canada. A recent rent report looking into the price of housing found that Edmonton ranks 30th out of 35 Canadian cities in terms of housing affordability.

The average price of $1,129 per month for a one-bedroom apartment in Edmonton. That’s more than $1,600 less per month than Vancouver, the most expensive city, where an average one-bedroom typically costs $2,743 per month.

We thought we’d take a look at what the average cost of an apartment will get you in Edmonton, and there’s certainly no shortage of incredible, affordable rentals in this city.

Here are 10 rentals in Edmonton for under $1,100 per month you can find on RentFaster:

It’s hard to beat the location of these freshly renovated studio suites in Old Strathcona. Located just off Whyte Avenue near the Old Strathcona Farmer’s Market, this is an excellent spot for those looking for a minimal lifestyle.

Rent: $1,050 per month

Less than $1,100 per month could land you one of these ultra-spacious two-bedroom units in a quiet building in the Oliver neighbourhood. Even better, this spot is pet-friendly and well-kept.

Rent: $1,050 per month

Not only is this rental super affordable, but it also offers amenities such as a dishwasher, in-suite laundry, and many more. Plus, you’ll be treated to incredible views of the Alberta Legislature and the river valley!

Rent: $1,050 per month

This building sits on five acres of land, and its units have all been recently upgraded. For less than $1,100 per month, you can enjoy amenities such as in-suite laundry and a dishwasher while living in a quiet neighbourhood.

Rent: $1,075 per month

This top-floor, newly renovated suite is right in the heart of Edmonton’s Brewery District and is priced at a pretty affordable rate. The full-sized kitchen has brand-new appliances and maple cabinets.

Rent: $1,090 per month

You won’t need a car to live in this trendy loft in downtown Edmonton. This unit is upgraded, affordable, and pet-friendly and offers direct access to Central LRT Station just beneath the building.

Rent: $1,100 per month

With convenient access to shopping and major routes, look no further than this quiet building in South Edmonton. These units are large, family-friendly, and super affordable.

Rent: $925 per month

Enjoy close to 800 square feet of living space in this quiet unit in Mayfield. This unit is close to shopping, schools, and transportation and allows cats for a small fee.

Rent: $995 per month

This apartment building is surrounded by parks, schools and trails. It’s also close to Beaumaris Lake, where you can walk, run, or ride bikes while exploring nature. This will be a great spot to move for those wanting to enjoy those gorgeous summer days!

Rent: $1,025 per month

Located in the North Side community of Crystallina Nera, this affordable and private garage suite is totally brand new and ready for you to call it home. This is a great spot for those looking to be close to the Edmonton Garrison or industrial activity north of Edmonton.

Rent: $1,050 per month