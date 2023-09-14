You can meet potential employers at a job fair in Edmonton later this month

Thinking about switching career paths? A job fair in Edmonton later this month may be your big break.
The Edmonton Career Fair and Training Expo is happening on September 27, set to take place at the Edmonton EXPO Centre.
“Network with governments, national companies, independent businesses, and organizations providing employment services, career resources, entrepreneurship, training, and continuing education programs,” Edmonton Career Fair and Training Expo writes on its website.
“Build employment relationships, and explore Alberta’s labour market in a wide variety of sectors, vacancies, and career services open to everyone.”
Exhibitors announced so far at the fair on the 27th include:
- Finning
- Kids Without Limits
- Blacklaw Manufacturing and BP Machine LTD
- Selections Career Support Services
- Hazelview Properties
- Epcor
- Acden
- MCG Careers
- Tolko
- Government of Canada
Attendees will be able to ask questions and discuss role-specific questions with employers.
Jobs Canada Fair hosts multiple events in Edmonton throughout the year, including a second event set to take place on October 18.
Edmonton Career Fair and Training Expo
When: Wednesday, September 27, from 1 to 4 pm
Where: Edmonton EXPO Centre — 7515 118th Avenue NW