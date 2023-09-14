You can meet potential employers at a job fair in Edmonton later this month

Thinking about switching career paths? A job fair in Edmonton later this month may be your big break.

The Edmonton Career Fair and Training Expo is happening on September 27, set to take place at the Edmonton EXPO Centre.

“Network with governments, national companies, independent businesses, and organizations providing employment services, career resources, entrepreneurship, training, and continuing education programs,” Edmonton Career Fair and Training Expo writes on its website.

“Build employment relationships, and explore Alberta’s labour market in a wide variety of sectors, vacancies, and career services open to everyone.”

Exhibitors announced so far at the fair on the 27th include:

Finning

Kids Without Limits

Blacklaw Manufacturing and BP Machine LTD

Selections Career Support Services

Hazelview Properties

Epcor

Acden

MCG Careers

Tolko

Government of Canada

Attendees will be able to ask questions and discuss role-specific questions with employers.

“No matter your field or background, whether you’re a recent graduate, a skilled professional, or seeking a fresh start, Jobs Canada Fair has become the leading destination for thousands of attendees and Exhibitors since 2010.”

Jobs Canada Fair hosts multiple events in Edmonton throughout the year, including a second event set to take place on October 18.

Edmonton Career Fair and Training Expo

When: Wednesday, September 27, from 1 to 4 pm

Where: Edmonton EXPO Centre — 7515 118th Avenue NW