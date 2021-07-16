7 things to do in Edmonton this weekend: July 16 to 18
Cheers to the weekend! Time to celebrate by checking out a fun event around the city.
Here are events to check out in Edmonton from July 16 to 18.
Al Fresco on 4th
What: A vibrant downtown summer market, Al Fresco on 4th is filled with extended patios, various food trucks, and retail vendors.
When: Now until September 18, 2021
Time: Saturdays from 10 am to 3 pm
Where: 104 Street NW, Downtown, Edmonton
Cost: Free
Imagine Van Gogh
What: The immersive digital art exhibition touring around the world, has landed at the Edmonton EXPO Centre. Experience Van Gogh’s masterpieces in a stunning new way.
When: Now until September 5, 2021.
Time: Friday and Saturday 9 am to 11 pm, Sunday 9 am to 9 pm
Where:Edmonton EXPO Centre, 118 Avenue NW, Edmonton
Cost: $36.85-$41.61, purchase online
Whyte Avenue Art Walk
What: From professional artists, amateurs, and students, the Whyte Avenue Art Walk has dazzling pieces from local artists.
When: Now until August 1, 2021
Time: Friday 3 pm to 8, Saturday and Sunday 10 am to 5 pm
Where: 10411 82 Avenue NW, Edmonton
Cost: Free entry with a donation to the Edmonton Food Bank
Edmonton Ghost Tours in Old Strathcona
What: Looking to get spooky? Take a ghostly walk through Old Strathcona, with stops in front of certain buildings, houses, and shops that have reported ghosts, hauntings, murders, and mysteries.
When: Now until September 4, 2021
Time: Friday 7pm, Saturday 7 pm
Where: 10322 83rd Avenue NW, Edmonton
Cost: $16.93 – $22.23, purchase online
Indigenous Night Market
What: This new market will showcase First Nation & local artisans, vendors, food trucks and more.
When: Now until July 18
Time: Friday and Saturday 11 am to 7 pm, Sunday 11 am to 3 pm
Where: River Cree Resort and Casino, 300 Lapotac Boulevard, Edmonton
Cost: Free
Geoscapes
What: A private culinary experience quite like none other, inside an intimate geodome. It features some of the city’s top culinary talent.
When: Now until August 28, 2021
Time: Various staggered times
Where: Snow Valley – 13204 Rainbow Valley Road NW, Edmonton
Cost: Prices vary, purchase online
Laser Daft Punk at Teluse World of Science
What: Immerse yourself in Daft Punk’s 28-year career with beloved hits like Face to Face, Around the World and Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger and so many more.
When: Now until September 4, 2021
Time: Friday and Saturday 7 pm
Where: Telus World of Science – 11211 142 Street NW, Edmonton
Cost: $14.95, purchase online