7 of the best luxury hotels in Edmonton for your next staycation

We all deserve to treat ourselves to a bit of luxury every now and then, and what better way to do so than by indulging in the best luxury hotels in Edmonton?

Whether you’re a local seeking a staycation or a traveller visiting Alberta’s capital, Edmonton has no shortage of high-end accommodations for you to enjoy.

From breathtaking views of the River Valley to a lavish weekend in the ICE District, these hotels are the epitome of refined living.

Here are seven of the best luxury hotels in Edmonton.

One of Edmonton’s most recognizable landmarks, the Fairmont Hotel Macdonald, has provided a luxury hotel experience for over a century. This hotel is timeless and elegant, offers stunning views of the River Valley, and has even hosted members of the royal family.

Address: 10065 100th Street, Edmonton

Price: Starts at $299 per night

Modern, approachable, and stunning, this brand-new hotel has a fantastic vibe to it. Enjoy prime access to Rogers Place and the ICE District; there’s no shortage of dining options, including Braven Restaurant, Kindred Food + Drink, The Lobby Bar, and the Executive Lounge.

Address: 10344 102nd Street NW

Price: Starts at $408 per night

The Matrix is a stylish boutique hotel located in downtown Edmonton. People who have stayed here rave about the perks, including complimentary wine and cheese. Sign us up, please!

Address: 10640 100th Avenue NW

Price: Starts at $159 per night

This unique hotel downtown offers incredible views of the River Valley. It’s also home to the only rooftop revolving restaurant in the city, giving you a 360° view of everything Edmonton has to offer.

Address: 10111 Bellamy Hill Road NW

Price: Starts at $139 per night

Whether you’re looking for something more sleek and modern, or a race car bed is your definition of luxury, there are plenty of options at the Fantasyland Hotel. Plus, the lounge downstairs is fantastic.

Address: 17700 87th Avenue NW

Price: Starts at $398 per night

This boutique hotel on Whyte Avenue blends worldly artifacts and one-of-a-kind art with the simplicity of modern, natural wood furnishings and textured upholsteries for a truly gorgeous aesthetic.

Address: 10454 82nd Avenue NW

Price: Starts at $179 per night

Newly renovated and located right along the River Valley, this hotel is the perfect spot for a weekend summer getaway. It has a great space to take stunning views of Canada’s largest urban park network.

Address: 10011 184th Street NW

Price: Starts at $208 per night