7 of the best bike shops in Edmonton to check out this spring

Apr 13 2023, 7:49 pm
From the River Valley to our network of bike lanes, going for a bike ride is one of the most popular ways to enjoy the outdoors when the weather’s warm in Edmonton.

Whether you’re a seasoned cyclist or just looking to enjoy a leisurely ride, this city has tons of top-notch spots for all of your biking needs. We’ve curated a list of Edmonton’s best bike shops for you to check out. Happy cycling!

Redbike

 

Redbike has everything you could imagine for your biking needs and is well-known for its friendly and knowledgeable service.
Address: 10918 88th Avenue NW

Bike Edmonton

 

So much more than just a shop; Bike Edmonton operates two fully-equipped, volunteer-run, community bicycle workshops. It’s also a fantastic place to find lower-end and refurbished bikes ranging from around $150 to $325.
Address: 10612 105th Avenue (downtown); 8001 102nd Street (south)

Revolution Cycle

 

Revolution Cycle has two locations in the Edmonton area and has been providing prime service since 1991.
Address: 15103 Stony Plain Road, Edmonton; #108, 2016 Sherwood Drive, Sherwood Park

Hardcore Bikes

 

Reviews constantly rave about the help they receive at Hardcore Bikes, which describes itself as a “technical” bike shop.
Address: 10008 82nd Avenue

Cranky’s Bike Shop

Cranky’s is a local business with three locations across the city and even has an online shop! There is no shortage of gear for all of your biking needs.
Address:  540 Riverbend Square, Edmonton; 11212 104th Avenue, Edmonton; # 20-24 Perron Street, St. Albert

Mud Sweat and Gears

This company has locations across central Alberta and the people who work here are passionate about bikes and winter outdoor sports.

Address: Click here for a list of locations

United Sport & Cycle

Not only is this a fantastic spot for cyclists, but United Sport & Cycle has also been a go-to sporting goods destination for all kinds of Edmontonians for over 95 years.
Address: 7620 Gateway Boulevard

