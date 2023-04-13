7 of the best bike shops in Edmonton to check out this spring

From the River Valley to our network of bike lanes, going for a bike ride is one of the most popular ways to enjoy the outdoors when the weather’s warm in Edmonton.
Whether you’re a seasoned cyclist or just looking to enjoy a leisurely ride, this city has tons of top-notch spots for all of your biking needs. We’ve curated a list of Edmonton’s best bike shops for you to check out. Happy cycling!
Redbike
View this post on Instagram
Redbike has everything you could imagine for your biking needs and is well-known for its friendly and knowledgeable service.
Address: 10918 88th Avenue NW
Bike Edmonton
View this post on Instagram
So much more than just a shop; Bike Edmonton operates two fully-equipped, volunteer-run, community bicycle workshops. It’s also a fantastic place to find lower-end and refurbished bikes ranging from around $150 to $325.
Address: 10612 105th Avenue (downtown); 8001 102nd Street (south)
Revolution Cycle
View this post on Instagram
Revolution Cycle has two locations in the Edmonton area and has been providing prime service since 1991.
Address: 15103 Stony Plain Road, Edmonton; #108, 2016 Sherwood Drive, Sherwood Park
Hardcore Bikes
View this post on Instagram
Reviews constantly rave about the help they receive at Hardcore Bikes, which describes itself as a “technical” bike shop.
Address: 10008 82nd Avenue
Cranky’s Bike Shop
View this post on Instagram
Cranky’s is a local business with three locations across the city and even has an online shop! There is no shortage of gear for all of your biking needs.
Address: 540 Riverbend Square, Edmonton; 11212 104th Avenue, Edmonton; # 20-24 Perron Street, St. Albert
Mud Sweat and Gears
View this post on Instagram
This company has locations across central Alberta and the people who work here are passionate about bikes and winter outdoor sports.
Address: Click here for a list of locations
United Sport & Cycle
View this post on Instagram
Not only is this a fantastic spot for cyclists, but United Sport & Cycle has also been a go-to sporting goods destination for all kinds of Edmontonians for over 95 years.
Address: 7620 Gateway Boulevard