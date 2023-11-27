6 amazing advent calendars made in Edmonton to enjoy this Christmas

We’re quickly approaching the holiday season in Edmonton, and advent calendars are always an exciting and nostalgic way to count down the days of December.

From wine to olive oil, here are some advent calendars made by Edmonton companies that are great for brightening up your month or for a fantastic gift idea. There’s a variety of price points, so you’re sure to find something that fits into your Christmas budget.

For wine lovers, Color de Vino has a variety of advent calendar options that come in cute custom boxes specially designed to remove one bottle per day. There are options for a 12-day or 24-day advent calendar, and it’s perfect for celebrating the holiday season or just adding something new and exciting to your collection.

Address: 9606 82 Avenue NW

Cost: Starts at $349 for 12 bottles

Jazz up your home and crystal collection with a stunning advent calendar made by Cave & Canyon Crystal Boutique, an international shop headquartered right here in Edmonton. The advent calendars are on sale right now, so it’s a great time to buy!

Address: Online

Cost: $248

Head over to Highlands Liquor, where the Hoppy Holidays advent calendar will take you on a 24-day craft beer tour featuring brews from across the country. Enjoy one tall can per day, which includes a variety of beers including IPA, pale ale, saison, stout, sour, gose, porter, pilsner, fruited wheat, and DIPA beers.

Address: 6427 112th Avenue NW

Cost: $147.99

Enjoy cooking? Great. The Evoolution advent calendar provides 24 days of various oils, vinegar, and blends of oil and sea salts, complete with short video recipes tailored to the advent calendar’s content of the day. The calendar itself is beautifully made, featuring stunning cover art of Moraine Lake.

Address: Locations in the Brewery District, Southgate Centre, and in St. Albert; check here for a full list of stores.

Cost: $69.95

This charming shop in the heart of Beaumont connects the public with local crafters and makers in the Edmonton area. Its 12-day advent calendar is an adorable gift idea, complete with 12 beautiful hand-wrapped gifts curated from a selection of Painted Door’s most popular items.

Address: 5013 50 Street, Beaumont

Cost: $124.99

Lastly, why not elevate your usual chocolate advent calendar this year with one made by an Edmonton chocolatier? This 24-day calendar offers unique flavours of two-bite chocolates, including yuzu and black sesame, Earl Grey and lemon, and eggnog.

Address: 1620 Lacombe Court NW

Cost: $70