27 companies hiring for hundreds of fantastic jobs in Edmonton this July

There are a wide variety of roles available in the city this July, and we’ve put together a list of 24 places that are hiring for hundreds of positions in and around Edmonton right now.

So dust off your resume and start applying! Make that move to a career that you’ll thrive in.

Who: Edmonton-based Champion Petfoods has grown over the last 35 years to become one of the world’s most respected and best-loved pet food companies.

Edmonton-based Champion Petfoods has grown over the last 35 years to become one of the world’s most respected and best-loved pet food companies. Jobs: It’s hiring for six positions in the Edmonton region right now; four in its Edmonton corporate office and two in its Acheson kitchen.

It’s hiring for six positions in the Edmonton region right now; four in its Edmonton corporate office and two in its Acheson kitchen. Perks: Competitive earnings and benefits, continuing education, personal growth opportunities, and free pet food.

Competitive earnings and benefits, continuing education, personal growth opportunities, and free pet food. More: See what positions are open on the website.

Who: Starbucks is the world’s largest coffee house chain. Known for its fancy drinks and spelling errors, the chain is a fun place to work if you want to get to know the coffee world.

Starbucks is the world’s largest coffee house chain. Known for its fancy drinks and spelling errors, the chain is a fun place to work if you want to get to know the coffee world. Jobs: Starbucks is hiring dozens of positions in the Edmonton area this July, ranging in professional and skill levels. If you’ve always wanted to be a barista, now’s your chance!

Starbucks is hiring dozens of positions in the Edmonton area this July, ranging in professional and skill levels. If you’ve always wanted to be a barista, now’s your chance! Perks: Perks include a free box of tea or a bag of coffee every week and a 30% discount on all products.

Perks include a free box of tea or a bag of coffee every week and a 30% discount on all products. More: Learn more on its website.

Who: This organization advocates for all drivers in the province of Alberta.

This organization advocates for all drivers in the province of Alberta. Jobs: There are dozens of available positions in Edmonton this July, including sales advisors, accounting technicians, and travel counsellors.

There are dozens of available positions in Edmonton this July, including sales advisors, accounting technicians, and travel counsellors. Perks: The AMA says its staff treats each other as friends and family, and benefits include paid vacation, sick days, volunteer days, and floater days. It provides health benefits, a fully employer-paid pension plan, and personal development programs.

The AMA says its staff treats each other as friends and family, and benefits include paid vacation, sick days, volunteer days, and floater days. It provides health benefits, a fully employer-paid pension plan, and personal development programs. More: See what positions are open on its website.

Who: This university provides degrees in both undergraduate and graduate-level curricula. It’s been named one of Alberta’s top employers for the past decade.

This university provides degrees in both undergraduate and graduate-level curricula. It’s been named one of Alberta’s top employers for the past decade. Jobs: It is hiring 30 positions in Edmonton this July, from instructional and management positions to administrative support careers.

It is hiring 30 positions in Edmonton this July, from instructional and management positions to administrative support careers. Perks: The company gives extended health benefits, including dental, a flexible spending account, and an employee/family assistance program. Vacation time and time off between Christmas and New Year’s is included too.

The company gives extended health benefits, including dental, a flexible spending account, and an employee/family assistance program. Vacation time and time off between Christmas and New Year’s is included too. More: Check it out online.

Who: Doormat is Ontario’s real estate lawyer, revolutionizing a critical stage of the homeownership experience through an online personalized experience where buyers and sellers can conveniently communicate, negotiate, and complete their real estate transactions, all within a user-friendly and secure environment. Combining legal tech and proptech, Doormat is evolving the untapped real estate lawyer industry and is dedicated to simplifying the real estate transaction process, starting in Ontario. Through its online platform, Doormat is bringing much-needed simplicity and ease to a complex process and is building a better way to do real estate.

Doormat is Ontario’s real estate lawyer, revolutionizing a critical stage of the homeownership experience through an online personalized experience where buyers and sellers can conveniently communicate, negotiate, and complete their real estate transactions, all within a user-friendly and secure environment. Combining legal tech and proptech, Doormat is evolving the untapped real estate lawyer industry and is dedicated to simplifying the real estate transaction process, starting in Ontario. Through its online platform, Doormat is bringing much-needed simplicity and ease to a complex process and is building a better way to do real estate. Jobs: Doormat is looking for a Product Designer to join their innovative team

Doormat is looking for a Product Designer to join their innovative team Perks: Working at Doormat offers a range of perks, including a competitive salary, the chance to participate in an Employee Stock Option Plan (ESOP), and the exciting opportunity to be an early-stage employee at a venture-backed startup.

Working at Doormat offers a range of perks, including a competitive salary, the chance to participate in an Employee Stock Option Plan (ESOP), and the exciting opportunity to be an early-stage employee at a venture-backed startup. More: You can learn more about Doormat here

Who: At Sampler, our mission is to deliver data-driven omnichannel product experiences that create personalized relationships between people and brands. In other words, we help consumers touch, taste & smell brands wherever they discover products. Since 2013, we’ve worked with over 900 brands to deliver millions of product samples to consumers worldwide. Our clients include consumer packaged goods brands (CPGs) such as L’Oréal, Henkel & CLIF Bar along with major retailers like Kroger & Target.

At Sampler, our mission is to deliver data-driven omnichannel product experiences that create personalized relationships between people and brands. In other words, we help consumers touch, taste & smell brands wherever they discover products. Since 2013, we’ve worked with over 900 brands to deliver millions of product samples to consumers worldwide. Our clients include consumer packaged goods brands (CPGs) such as L’Oréal, Henkel & CLIF Bar along with major retailers like Kroger & Target. Jobs: Samper is currently hiring for B2C Growth Marketing Manager, Controller, and Senior People Operations Manager

Samper is currently hiring for B2C Growth Marketing Manager, Controller, and Senior People Operations Manager Perks: Working at Sampler offers a range of perks including access to telemedical, wellness, and stress management programs, an employee stock option plan, a generous vacation policy and a flexible work schedule, parental leave benefits, ample learning and development opportunities, and more!

Working at Sampler offers a range of perks including access to telemedical, wellness, and stress management programs, an employee stock option plan, a generous vacation policy and a flexible work schedule, parental leave benefits, ample learning and development opportunities, and more! More: You can learn more about Sampler here

Who: Lighthouse Labs was created in 2013 by a team of software developers with a passion for code, mentorship, and education. Its mission: to transform the way that tech education is delivered.

Lighthouse Labs was created in 2013 by a team of software developers with a passion for code, mentorship, and education. Its mission: to transform the way that tech education is delivered. Jobs: Lighthouse Labs is looking for a Senior Financial Analyst, Data Science Instructor, and an Associate Product Manager to join its clan of gritty, ambitious, and quirky humans.

Lighthouse Labs is looking for a Senior Financial Analyst, Data Science Instructor, and an Associate Product Manager to join its clan of gritty, ambitious, and quirky humans. Perks: Lighthouse Labs is an inclusive employer, and welcomes remote workers from anywhere across Canada. Employees enjoy continued remote flexibility, employee benefits, and additional time off over the holiday season.

Lighthouse Labs is an inclusive employer, and welcomes remote workers from anywhere across Canada. Employees enjoy continued remote flexibility, employee benefits, and additional time off over the holiday season. More: You can learn more about Lighthouse Labs openings on its careers page.

Who: Loblaw is one of Canada’s largest grocers and is the parent company of stores including Superstore, No Frills, and Shoppers Drug Mart.

Loblaw is one of Canada’s largest grocers and is the parent company of stores including Superstore, No Frills, and Shoppers Drug Mart. Jobs : Loblaw is hiring dozens of positions at locations in Edmonton this month, including grocery clerks, optical clerks, loss prevention officers, and more.

: Loblaw is hiring dozens of positions at locations in Edmonton this month, including grocery clerks, optical clerks, loss prevention officers, and more. Perks: Loblaw is an award-winning employer offering health and financial benefits plans and flexible hours.

Loblaw is an award-winning employer offering health and financial benefits plans and flexible hours. More: To learn more about Loblaw’s open positions, visit the careers page.

Who: Safe Software (Safe) is the world’s only all-data enterprise integration company. Specializing in geospatial data integration, the Safe team is passionate about creating amazing technology that helps hundreds of thousands all over the world do amazing things with data.

Jobs: Safe Software is currently hiring for a Cybersecurity Operations Analyst, C++ Software Developer II, Product Manager, Product Marketing Manager, Quality Analyst I, Product Manager, and a Systems Engineer II.

Perks: Employees enjoy extended Health, Dental, and Vision benefits from day one of employment, as well as learning and development opportunities, profit sharing, and Safe’s RRSP/TFSA matching program. Remote work is available across Canada, with hybrid work available to those near Safe’s headquarters in Surrey, BC.

More: You can learn more about Safe here

Who: Walmart is a retail corporation that operates a chain of hypermarkets, discount department stores, and grocery stores.

Walmart is a retail corporation that operates a chain of hypermarkets, discount department stores, and grocery stores. Jobs: Walmart is looking to fill over 200 positions in Edmonton this month, including opticians, department managers, and merchandising store associates.

Walmart is looking to fill over 200 positions in Edmonton this month, including opticians, department managers, and merchandising store associates. Perks: This company offers flexible health and dental plans, life and disability plans, an education help policy, and other wellness programs. Employees also get discounts at Walmart and partnering retailers.

This company offers flexible health and dental plans, life and disability plans, an education help policy, and other wellness programs. Employees also get discounts at Walmart and partnering retailers. More: Check out the careers page for current openings.

Who: Stantec is a renowned engineering, architecture, and related professional services firm, employing more than 22,000 people worldwide. It is one of the largest employers in Alberta.

Stantec is a renowned engineering, architecture, and related professional services firm, employing more than 22,000 people worldwide. It is one of the largest employers in Alberta. Jobs: Stantec is hiring 76 positions right now in Edmonton, from administrative support and accounts payable technicians to a civil designer.

Stantec is hiring 76 positions right now in Edmonton, from administrative support and accounts payable technicians to a civil designer. Perks: The company offers health and dental benefits, paid leave and vacation, a pension plan, and a wellness program.

The company offers health and dental benefits, paid leave and vacation, a pension plan, and a wellness program. More: See what positions are open on the website.

Who: Cineplex is Canada’s largest movie theatre chain employing more than 10,000 people in its cinemas, Rec Rooms, and other entertainment ventures.

Cineplex is Canada’s largest movie theatre chain employing more than 10,000 people in its cinemas, Rec Rooms, and other entertainment ventures. Jobs: It’s hiring for 15 positions currently, including an hourly host, cooks, and cinema cast members.

It’s hiring for 15 positions currently, including an hourly host, cooks, and cinema cast members. Perks: Free movies, competitive wages, comprehensive training programs, and tuition assistance.

Free movies, competitive wages, comprehensive training programs, and tuition assistance. More: Learn more on its website.

Who: The Brick is a Canadian home furnishings retailer that was founded here in Edmonton.

The Brick is a Canadian home furnishings retailer that was founded here in Edmonton. Jobs: The Brick is hiring a variety of in-store, warehouse, and head office positions right now.

The Brick is hiring a variety of in-store, warehouse, and head office positions right now. Perks: This company offers flexible health and dental plans, life and disability plans, a compassionate sick leave policy, and other wellness programs. Employees also get discounts at The Brick and partnering retailers. The Brick also emphasizes continuing education by giving employees access to online courses, training programs, and tuition reimbursement.

This company offers flexible health and dental plans, life and disability plans, a compassionate sick leave policy, and other wellness programs. Employees also get discounts at The Brick and partnering retailers. The Brick also emphasizes continuing education by giving employees access to online courses, training programs, and tuition reimbursement. More: Check out the careers page for current openings.

Who: This Alberta financial services company translates the complex world of banking and investing into simple solutions for clients. It’s a home-grown company that’s been operating in the province for more than 80 years.

This Alberta financial services company translates the complex world of banking and investing into simple solutions for clients. It’s a home-grown company that’s been operating in the province for more than 80 years. Jobs: It is hiring for more than a dozen positions, from client-facing jobs to back-end development roles that can be based in Edmonton right now.

It is hiring for more than a dozen positions, from client-facing jobs to back-end development roles that can be based in Edmonton right now. Perks: The company says its culture is about caring, trust, inclusion, accountability, and contribution. It’s won awards for being one of the top 100 workplaces in the country.

The company says its culture is about caring, trust, inclusion, accountability, and contribution. It’s won awards for being one of the top 100 workplaces in the country. More: Check it out online.

Who: This centralized agency is the healthcare provider for the entire province of Alberta.

This centralized agency is the healthcare provider for the entire province of Alberta. Jobs: There are hundreds of openings for qualified individuals to work as nurses, health technicians, and so much more. Pour through the careers page and find a fit that is right for you.

There are hundreds of openings for qualified individuals to work as nurses, health technicians, and so much more. Pour through the careers page and find a fit that is right for you. Perks: AHS is an award-winning employer that says it values diversity and inclusion and supports its staff.

AHS is an award-winning employer that says it values diversity and inclusion and supports its staff. More: Check out AHS’s careers page.

Who: EPCOR employs more than 3,600 people and builds, owns, and operates electrical, natural gas, and water transmission and distribution networks, water and wastewater treatment facilities, sanitary and stormwater systems, and infrastructure in Canada and the US.

EPCOR employs more than 3,600 people and builds, owns, and operates electrical, natural gas, and water transmission and distribution networks, water and wastewater treatment facilities, sanitary and stormwater systems, and infrastructure in Canada and the US. Jobs: It’s hiring for dozens of positions in Edmonton this July in its engineering, field operations, management, and IT departments.

It’s hiring for dozens of positions in Edmonton this July in its engineering, field operations, management, and IT departments. Perks: EPCOR says it is committed to work-life balance and offers a Total Rewards package that includes compensation, benefits, savings plans, time off, and other programs and perks.

EPCOR says it is committed to work-life balance and offers a Total Rewards package that includes compensation, benefits, savings plans, time off, and other programs and perks. More: Learn more on its website.

Who: Lululemon is an athletic apparel retailer that is approaching 500 stores around the globe.

Lululemon is an athletic apparel retailer that is approaching 500 stores around the globe. Jobs: It’s currently hiring for one position in Edmonton this July — a Seasonal Educator at West Edmonton Mall.

It’s currently hiring for one position in Edmonton this July — a Seasonal Educator at West Edmonton Mall. Perks: Lululemon says it is committed to work/life balance, and its positions come with extended health plans, paid time off, employee discounts, and fitness plans.

Lululemon says it is committed to work/life balance, and its positions come with extended health plans, paid time off, employee discounts, and fitness plans. More: Learn more on its website.

Who: The City of Edmonton was named one of Alberta’s Top 70 Employers for 2021 and serves more than one million people with more than 300 programs and services.

The City of Edmonton was named one of Alberta’s Top 70 Employers for 2021 and serves more than one million people with more than 300 programs and services. Jobs: The City is hiring for around 90 positions right now, from peace officers to landscapers and seasonal historical interpreters.

The City is hiring for around 90 positions right now, from peace officers to landscapers and seasonal historical interpreters. Perks: The City provides employees with a total compensation package that’s competitive in the market and includes a combination of base salary, comprehensive benefits, and a commitment to work/life balance.

The City provides employees with a total compensation package that’s competitive in the market and includes a combination of base salary, comprehensive benefits, and a commitment to work/life balance. More: See what positions are open on its website.

Who: Bath & Body Works is one of the world’s leading specialty retailers, loved for its candles, soaps, and lotions. There are more than 1,600 retail locations in the US, more than 400 stores, and 30+ e-commerce sites worldwide.

Bath & Body Works is one of the world’s leading specialty retailers, loved for its candles, soaps, and lotions. There are more than 1,600 retail locations in the US, more than 400 stores, and 30+ e-commerce sites worldwide. Jobs: It’s hiring for eight positions currently, including sales support staff and supervisors in Edmonton and Sherwood Park.

It’s hiring for eight positions currently, including sales support staff and supervisors in Edmonton and Sherwood Park. Perks: Company-provided health advocate service, life insurance, disability insurance, medical, pharmacy, dental and vision, merchandise discount, and more.

Company-provided health advocate service, life insurance, disability insurance, medical, pharmacy, dental and vision, merchandise discount, and more. More: Learn more on its website.

Who: This Alberta-headquartered energy-delivery company operates thousands of kilometres of pipelines across North America.

This Alberta-headquartered energy-delivery company operates thousands of kilometres of pipelines across North America. Jobs: Enbridge is currently hiring for 21 positions in Edmonton this July.

Perks: Enbridge prides itself on helping employees reach their potential. It says people are rewarded for hard work and should be able to develop skills that can help them advance in the company.

Enbridge is currently hiring for 21 positions in Edmonton this July. Enbridge prides itself on helping employees reach their potential. It says people are rewarded for hard work and should be able to develop skills that can help them advance in the company. More: Take a look at the company’s job openings to see if there’s a good match for you.

Who: Oilers Entertainment Group (OEG) delivers North America’s leading sports and entertainment experiences to connect fans to their passions. Located in the heart of the ICE District, OEG owns the five-time Stanley Cup Champion Edmonton Oilers, the WHL’s three-time Memorial Cup Champion Edmonton Oil Kings, and the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors.

Oilers Entertainment Group (OEG) delivers North America’s leading sports and entertainment experiences to connect fans to their passions. Located in the heart of the ICE District, OEG owns the five-time Stanley Cup Champion Edmonton Oilers, the WHL’s three-time Memorial Cup Champion Edmonton Oil Kings, and the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors. Jobs: OEG is hiring for more than a dozen positions this July, including a loyalty manager, a conversion technician, fan experience team members, and more.

OEG is hiring for more than a dozen positions this July, including a loyalty manager, a conversion technician, fan experience team members, and more. More: Learn more on its website.

Who: Canadian Tire is one of the most recognized brands in Canada, and there are a number of jobs up for grabs in its retail stores and automotive service centres.

Canadian Tire is one of the most recognized brands in Canada, and there are a number of jobs up for grabs in its retail stores and automotive service centres. Jobs: It’s hiring 12 positions around Edmonton right now, including automotive service advisors, automotive service installers, and sales associates.

It’s hiring 12 positions around Edmonton right now, including automotive service advisors, automotive service installers, and sales associates. Perks: Canadian Tire offers competitive compensation packages, including benefits, the potential for profit sharing, extensive training, and career opportunities from within and across the country at Canadian Tire retail stores.

Canadian Tire offers competitive compensation packages, including benefits, the potential for profit sharing, extensive training, and career opportunities from within and across the country at Canadian Tire retail stores. More: Learn more on its website.

Who: Strathcona County, just east of Edmonton, currently employs more than 2,000 people across a wide field of career paths.

Strathcona County, just east of Edmonton, currently employs more than 2,000 people across a wide field of career paths. Jobs: It’s hiring for eight positions, including a transit operator, heavy-duty mechanic, aquatic instructor, and others.

It’s hiring for eight positions, including a transit operator, heavy-duty mechanic, aquatic instructor, and others. Perks: Comprehensive benefits packages including extended health and dental coverage, health and wellness spending accounts, life and disability insurance and critical illness programs, retirement and pension programs, and more.

Comprehensive benefits packages including extended health and dental coverage, health and wellness spending accounts, life and disability insurance and critical illness programs, retirement and pension programs, and more. More: Learn more on its website.

Who: Calgary-based WestJet is the largest airline in Western Canada, operating an average of 777 flights and carrying more than 66,130 passengers daily.

Calgary-based WestJet is the largest airline in Western Canada, operating an average of 777 flights and carrying more than 66,130 passengers daily. Jobs: WestJet is currently looking to fill a baggage service agent position in Edmonton this July.

WestJet is currently looking to fill a baggage service agent position in Edmonton this July. Perks: Health and financial benefits plans, competitive pay, and travel privileges for you and your family.

Health and financial benefits plans, competitive pay, and travel privileges for you and your family. More: To learn more about WestJet’s open positions, visit its career page.

Who: Canada Post is the country’s number one parcel delivery company, employing 70,000 people.

Canada Post is the country’s number one parcel delivery company, employing 70,000 people. Jobs: It’s hiring for five positions in Edmonton this July, a recruitment specialist, and a few postal clerk positions.

It’s hiring for five positions in Edmonton this July, a recruitment specialist, and a few postal clerk positions. Perks: Canada Post employees enjoy a wide range of health coverage, disability, and personal leave benefits.

Canada Post employees enjoy a wide range of health coverage, disability, and personal leave benefits. More: Learn more on its website.

Who: Precision Drilling is the largest drilling rig contractor in Canada and also provides oil field rentals and supplies.

Precision Drilling is the largest drilling rig contractor in Canada and also provides oil field rentals and supplies. Jobs: Precision Drilling is looking for journeyman heavy-duty mechanics, apprentice electricians, and drilling rig positions.

Precision Drilling is looking for journeyman heavy-duty mechanics, apprentice electricians, and drilling rig positions. Perks: Waived waiting period for single and family extended health and dental benefits.

Waived waiting period for single and family extended health and dental benefits. More: Check out even more positions on its website.