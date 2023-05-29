24 companies hiring for hundreds of incredible jobs in Edmonton this June

There are a wide variety of roles available in the city this June and we’ve put together a list of 24 places that are hiring for hundreds of positions in and around Edmonton right now.

So dust off your resume and start applying! Make that move to a career that you’ll thrive in.

Who: Edmonton-based Champion Petfoods has grown over the last 35 years to become one of the world’s most respected and best-loved pet food companies.

Jobs: It's hiring for eight positions in the Edmonton region right now; four in its Edmonton corporate office, and four in its Acheson kitchen.

Perks: Competitive earnings and benefits, continuing education, personal growth opportunities, and free pet food.

More: See what positions are open on the website.

Who: This university provides degrees in both undergraduate and graduate-level curricula. It’s been named one of Alberta’s top employers for the past decade.

Jobs: It is hiring 29 positions in Edmonton this June, from instructional and management positions to administrative support careers.

Perks: The company gives extended health benefits, including dental, a flexible spending account, and an employee/family assistance program. Vacation time and time off between Christmas and New Year's is included too.

More: Check it out online.

Who: Reddit is a community of communities where people can dive into anything through experiences built around their interests, hobbies, and passions. With more than 50 million daily active unique and 100,000+ active communities, it’s home to the most open and authentic conversations on the internet. From real estate to parenting, skincare to hockey, there’s a community for everybody on Reddit.

Jobs: Reddit is currently hiring remotely for a variety of positions in Canada including Senior Backend Engineer, Ads Targeting Audiences, Principal Engineer, Web Platform, Staff Backend Software Engineer – Video, Senior Software Engineer, Backend (Marketplace), and more.

Perks: Comprehensive health benefits, flexible unlimited vacation days, monthly global wellness days, family planning stipends and services, four+ months paid parental leave, personal and professional development stipends, paid volunteer time off, workspace and home office stipends.

More: To learn more about Reddit Canada's open positions, visit Reddit's career page.

Who: Loblaw is one of Canada’s largest grocers and is the parent company of stores including Superstore, No Frills, and Shoppers Drug Mart.

Jobs: Loblaw is hiring dozens of positions at locations in Edmonton this month, including grocery clerks, optical clerks, loss prevention officers and more.

Perks: Loblaw is an award-winning employer offering health and financial benefits plans and flexible hours.

More: To learn more about Loblaw's open positions, visit the careers page.

Who: Stantec is a renowned engineering, architecture, and related professional services firm, employing more than 22,000 people worldwide. It is one of the largest employers in Alberta.

Jobs: Stantec is hiring 109 positions right now in Edmonton, from junior electrical designers and employee engagement consultants to a number of summer student positions.

Perks: The company offers health and dental benefits, paid leave and vacation, a pension plan, and a wellness program.

More: See what positions are open on the website.

Who: The Brick is a Canadian home furnishings retailer that was founded here in Edmonton.

Jobs: The Brick is hiring a variety of in-store, warehouse, and head office positions right now.

Perks: This company offers flexible health and dental plans, life and disability plans, a compassionate sick leave policy, and other wellness programs. Employees also get discounts at The Brick and partnering retailers. The Brick also emphasizes continuing education by giving employees access to online courses, training programs, and tuition reimbursement.

More: Check out the careers page for current openings.

Who: This Alberta financial services company translates the complex world of banking and investing into simple solutions for clients. It’s a home-grown company that’s been operating in the province for more than 80 years.

Jobs: It is hiring for more than a dozen positions, from client-facing jobs to back-end development roles that can be based in Edmonton right now.

Perks: The company says its culture is about caring, trust, inclusion, accountability, and contribution. It's won awards for being one of the top 100 workplaces in the country.

More: Check it out online.

Who: Walmart is a retail corporation that operates a chain of hypermarkets, discount department stores, and grocery stores.

Jobs: Walmart is looking to fill over 200 positions in Edmonton this month, including opticians, department managers, and merchandising store associates.

Perks: This company offers flexible health and dental plans, life and disability plans, an education help policy, and other wellness programs. Employees also get discounts at Walmart and partnering retailers.

More: Check out the careers page for current openings.

Who: This centralized agency is the healthcare provider for the entire province of Alberta.

Jobs: There are hundreds of openings for qualified individuals to work as nurses, health technicians, and so much more. Pour through the careers page and find a fit that is right for you.

Perks: AHS is an award-winning employer that says it values diversity and inclusion and supports its staff.

More: Check out AHS's careers page.

Who: EPCOR employs more than 3,600 people and builds, owns, and operates electrical, natural gas, and water transmission and distribution networks, water and wastewater treatment facilities, sanitary and stormwater systems, and infrastructure in Canada and the US.

Jobs: It's hiring for dozens of positions in Edmonton this June in its engineering, field operations, management, and IT departments.

Perks: EPCOR says it is committed to work-life balance and offers a Total Rewards package that includes compensation, benefits, savings plans, time off, and other programs and perks.

More: Learn more on its website.

Who: Lululemon is an athletic apparel retailer that is approaching 500 stores around the globe.

Jobs: It's currently hiring for six positions in Edmonton this June at Kingsway Mall, West Edmonton Mall, and Southgate Centre.

Perks: Lululemon says it is committed to work/life balance, and its positions come with extended health plans, paid time off, employee discounts, and fitness plans.

More: Learn more on its website.

Who: Cineplex is Canada’s largest movie theatre chain employing more than 10,000 people in its cinemas, Rec Rooms, and other entertainment ventures.

Jobs: It's hiring for 17 positions currently, including an hourly host, cooks, and cinema cast members.

Perks: Free movies, competitive wages, comprehensive training programs, and tuition assistance.

More: Learn more on its website.

Bath & Body Works

Who: Bath & Body Works is one of the world's leading specialty retailers, loved for its candles, soaps, and lotions. There are more than 1,600 retail locations in the US, more than 400 stores, and 30+ e-commerce sites worldwide.

Jobs: It's hiring for six positions currently, including sales support staff and supervisors in Edmonton and Sherwood Park.

Perks: Company-provided health advocate service, life insurance, disability insurance, medical, pharmacy, dental and vision, merchandise discount, and more.

More: Learn more on its website.

City of Edmonton

Who: The City of Edmonton was named one of Alberta's Top 70 Employers for 2021 and serves more than one million people with more than 300 programs and services.

Jobs: The City is hiring for around 90 positions right now, from peace officers to landscapers and seasonal historical interpreters.

Perks: The City provides employees with a total compensation package that's competitive in the market and includes a combination of base salary, comprehensive benefits, and a commitment to work/life balance.

More: See what positions are open on its website.

Enbridge

Who: This Alberta-headquartered energy-delivery company operates thousands of kilometres of pipelines across North America.

Jobs: Enbridge is currently hiring for 21 positions in Edmonton this June.

Perks: Enbridge prides itself on helping employees reach their potential. It says people are rewarded for hard work and should be able to develop skills that can help them advance in the company.

More: Take a look at the company's job openings to see if there's a good match for you.

Edmonton Oilers Entertainment Group

Who: Oilers Entertainment Group (OEG) delivers North America's leading sports and entertainment experiences to connect fans to their passions. Located in the heart of the ICE District, OEG owns the five-time Stanley Cup Champion Edmonton Oilers, the WHL's three-time Memorial Cup Champion Edmonton Oil Kings, and the AHL's Bakersfield Condors.

Jobs: OEG is hiring for more than a dozen positions this June, including a loyalty manager, a conversion technician, a fan experience team member, and more.

More: Learn more on its website.

Canadian Tire

Who: Canadian Tire is one of the most recognized brands in Canada, and there are a number of jobs up for grabs in its retail stores and automotive service centres.

Jobs: It's hiring 13 positions around Edmonton right now, including automotive service advisors, automotive service installers, and sales associates.

Perks: Canadian Tire offers competitive compensation packages, including benefits, the potential for profit sharing, extensive training, and career opportunities from within and across the country at Canadian Tire retail stores.

More: Learn more on its website.

Strathcona County

Who: Strathcona County, just east of Edmonton, currently employs more than 2,000 people across a wide field of career paths.

Jobs: It's hiring for six positions, including an arborist, accountant, aquatic instructor and others.

Perks: Comprehensive benefits packages including extended health and dental coverage, health and wellness spending accounts, life and disability insurance and critical illness programs, retirement and pension programs, and more.

More: Learn more on its website.

WestJet