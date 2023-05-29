24 companies hiring for hundreds of incredible jobs in Edmonton this June

There are a wide variety of roles available in the city this June and we’ve put together a list of 24 places that are hiring for hundreds of positions in and around Edmonton right now.
So dust off your resume and start applying! Make that move to a career that you’ll thrive in.
Champion Petfoods
- Who: Edmonton-based Champion Petfoods has grown over the last 35 years to become one of the world’s most respected and best-loved pet food companies.
- Jobs: It’s hiring for eight positions in the Edmonton region right now; four in its Edmonton corporate office, and four in its Acheson kitchen.
- Perks: Competitive earnings and benefits, continuing education, personal growth opportunities, and free pet food.
- More: See what positions are open on the website.
NAIT
- Who: This university provides degrees in both undergraduate and graduate-level curricula. It’s been named one of Alberta’s top employers for the past decade.
- Jobs: It is hiring 29 positions in Edmonton this June, from instructional and management positions to administrative support careers.
- Perks: The company gives extended health benefits, including dental, a flexible spending account, and an employee/family assistance program. Vacation time and time off between Christmas and New Year’s is included too.
- More: Check it out online.
- Who: Reddit is a community of communities where people can dive into anything through experiences built around their interests, hobbies, and passions. With more than 50 million daily active unique and 100,000+ active communities, it’s home to the most open and authentic conversations on the internet. From real estate to parenting, skincare to hockey, there’s a community for everybody on Reddit.
- Jobs: Reddit is currently hiring remotely for a variety of positions in Canada including Senior Backend Engineer, Ads Targeting Audiences, Principal Engineer, Web Platform, Staff Backend Software Engineer – Video, Senior Software Engineer, Backend (Marketplace), and more.
- Perks: Comprehensive health benefits, flexible unlimited vacation days, monthly global wellness days, family planning stipends and services, four+ months paid parental leave, personal and professional development stipends, paid volunteer time off, workspace and home office stipends.
- More: To learn more about Reddit Canada’s open positions, visit Reddit’s career page.
Loblaw
- Who: Loblaw is one of Canada’s largest grocers and is the parent company of stores including Superstore, No Frills, and Shoppers Drug Mart.
- Jobs: Loblaw is hiring dozens of positions at locations in Edmonton this month, including grocery clerks, optical clerks, loss prevention officers and more.
- Perks: Loblaw is an award-winning employer offering health and financial benefits plans and flexible hours.
- More: To learn more about Loblaw’s open positions, visit the careers page.
Stantec
- Who: Stantec is a renowned engineering, architecture, and related professional services firm, employing more than 22,000 people worldwide. It is one of the largest employers in Alberta.
- Jobs: Stantec is hiring 109 positions right now in Edmonton, from junior electrical designers and employee engagement consultants to a number of summer student positions.
- Perks: The company offers health and dental benefits, paid leave and vacation, a pension plan, and a wellness program.
- More: See what positions are open on the website.
The Brick
- Who: The Brick is a Canadian home furnishings retailer that was founded here in Edmonton.
- Jobs: The Brick is hiring a variety of in-store, warehouse, and head office positions right now.
- Perks: This company offers flexible health and dental plans, life and disability plans, a compassionate sick leave policy, and other wellness programs. Employees also get discounts at The Brick and partnering retailers. The Brick also emphasizes continuing education by giving employees access to online courses, training programs, and tuition reimbursement.
- More: Check out the careers page for current openings.
ATB
- Who: This Alberta financial services company translates the complex world of banking and investing into simple solutions for clients. It’s a home-grown company that’s been operating in the province for more than 80 years.
- Jobs: It is hiring for more than a dozen positions, from client-facing jobs to back-end development roles that can be based in Edmonton right now.
- Perks: The company says its culture is about caring, trust, inclusion, accountability, and contribution. It’s won awards for being one of the top 100 workplaces in the country.
- More: Check it out online.
Walmart
- Who: Walmart is a retail corporation that operates a chain of hypermarkets, discount department stores, and grocery stores.
- Jobs: Walmart is looking to fill over 200 positions in Edmonton this month, including opticians, department managers, and merchandising store associates.
- Perks: This company offers flexible health and dental plans, life and disability plans, an education help policy, and other wellness programs. Employees also get discounts at Walmart and partnering retailers.
- More: Check out the careers page for current openings.
Alberta Health Services
- Who: This centralized agency is the healthcare provider for the entire province of Alberta.
- Jobs: There are hundreds of openings for qualified individuals to work as nurses, health technicians, and so much more. Pour through the careers page and find a fit that is right for you.
- Perks: AHS is an award-winning employer that says it values diversity and inclusion and supports its staff.
- More: Check out AHS’s careers page.
EPCOR
- Who: EPCOR employs more than 3,600 people and builds, owns, and operates electrical, natural gas, and water transmission and distribution networks, water and wastewater treatment facilities, sanitary and stormwater systems, and infrastructure in Canada and the US.
- Jobs: It’s hiring for dozens of positions in Edmonton this June in its engineering, field operations, management, and IT departments.
- Perks: EPCOR says it is committed to work-life balance and offers a Total Rewards package that includes compensation, benefits, savings plans, time off, and other programs and perks.
- More: Learn more on its website.
Lululemon
- Who: Lululemon is an athletic apparel retailer that is approaching 500 stores around the globe.
- Jobs: It’s currently hiring for six positions in Edmonton this June at Kingsway Mall, West Edmonton Mall, and Southgate Centre.
- Perks: Lululemon says it is committed to work/life balance, and its positions come with extended health plans, paid time off, employee discounts, and fitness plans.
- More: Learn more on its website.
Cineplex
- Who: Calgary-based WestJet is the largest airline in Western Canada, operating an average of 777 flights and carrying more than 66,130 passengers daily.
- Jobs: WestJet is currently looking to fill an operations manager and aircraft maintenance engineer position in Edmonton this June.
- Perks: Health and financial benefits plans, competitive pay, and travel privileges for you and your family.
- More: To learn more about WestJet’s open positions, visit its career page.
Canada Post
- Who: Canada Post is the country’s number one parcel delivery company, employing 70,000 people.
- Jobs: It’s hiring for two positions in Edmonton this June, a letter carrier and a volume counter.
- Perks: Canada Post employees enjoy a wide range of health coverage, disability, and personal leave benefits.
- More: Learn more on its website.
Precision Drilling
- Who: Precision Drilling is the largest drilling rig contractor in Canada and also provides oil field rentals and supplies.
- Jobs: Precision Drilling is looking for journeyman heavy-duty mechanics, apprentice electricians and drilling rig positions.
- Perks: Waived waiting period for single and family extended health and dental benefits.
- More: Check out even more positions on its website.
University of Alberta
- Who: This teaching and research university with a campus in central Edmonton is one of the largest employers in Alberta.
- Jobs: The university is hiring more than 100 positions right now, from research associates and registered psychologists to copywriters and gallery managers.
- Perks: The university offers health and dental benefits, a pension plan, paid leave and vacation, plus funding and reimbursement programs.
- More: See what positions are open on its website.
Starbucks
- Who: Starbucks is the world’s largest coffee house chain. Known for its fancy drinks and spelling errors, the chain is a fun place to work if you want to get to know the coffee world.
- Jobs: Starbucks is hiring dozens of positions in the Edmonton area this June, ranging in professional and skill levels. If you’ve always wanted to be a barista, now’s your chance!
- Perks: Perks include a free box of tea or a bag of coffee every week and a 30% discount on all products.
- More: Learn more on its website.
Alberta Motor Association
- Who: This organization advocates for all drivers in the province of Alberta.
- Jobs: There are dozens of available positions in Edmonton this June, including sales advisors, accounting technicians, and travel counsellors.
- Perks: The AMA says its staff treats each other as friends and family, and benefits include paid vacation, sick days, volunteer days, and floater days. It provides health benefits, a fully employer-paid pension plan, and personal development programs.
- More: See what positions are open on its website.