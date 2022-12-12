12 Days of Giveaways: Win a $500 Specsavers gift card

Specsavers is known globally for providing high quality eye wear at an affordable price. The brand is relatively new to Canada, but has over 40 years of banked experience helping people find the perfect pair of lenses.

If you can see yourself in a pair of Specsavers glasses then it’s your lucky day! Enter Daily Hive’s 12 Days of Giveaways for a chance to win a $500 gift card to spend on high-quality eye wear.

The Prize

gift to Specsavers, to redeem on eyewear only

This prize is valued at $500

How to enter

To enter to win, do at least one of the following:

1. Follow @DailyHiveEdmonton, @DailyHiveCanada , and @specsaversca on Instagram. Leave a comment below telling us once you have, along with your handle. (1 entry)



2. Tweet the following on Twitter: (1 entry)

Win $500 Specsavers gift card @DailyHiveCanada’s annual #DH12Days https://bit.ly/3W1iXCU [email protected] and RT to enter!

3. Subscribe to Daily Hive’s newsletter: (1 entry)

Contest entries will be accepted from time and date of publishing until 11:59 pm MT on December 19, 2022 and is open to residents of Alberta. One winner will be chosen at random, contacted through the platform used to enter, and announced in a post showcasing the winners on January 28.

