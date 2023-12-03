‘Tis the season of giving, and we’re unwrapping the chance to win some pretty unbelievable prizes every day from December 1 to 12.

Day 3 is no exception as we’ve got something sweet in store for country lovers. This is your chance to witness the genre’s grandest night in Canada for yourself, with seats to the 2024 show on the table.

So read how to enter below, tell your friends and family, and check back each day to see what more you could score.

Putting on the CCMA Awards each year, the Canadian Country Music Association is all about championing and commemorating the genre.

The organization’s annual televised event recognizes homegrown talent through outstanding live performances and award presentations. It’s the premier event in the nation for acknowledging the year’s most remarkable contributions to the country music scene, and you could win premium seats to the show.

Pick your biggest country-loving-bestie and be a part of country’s biggest night in Canada. The CCMA is offering the chance to snag two premium seats to the 2024 CCMA Awards, presented by TD in Edmonton. They’re even throwing in a $75 gift card to Fleisch + THE BAR so you can grab a bite before the show.

Rally your country-loving bestie, dust off your boots, don your hat, and prepare for a truly unforgettable evening.

How to enter

To enter for your chance to win, simply visit the designated 12 Days of Giveaways website and provide your first name, last name, and email. We’ll be updating the website each day with new contests, so bookmark it and visit daily from December 1 to 12 to see what new giveaways we’ve launched. And make sure to check out Dished Edmonton for even more prizes!

Contest entries will be accepted from the time and date of publishing until 11:59 pm PT on December 15, 2023. One winner will be chosen at random, contacted through the platform used to enter, and announced in a post showcasing the winners on December 22, 2023.

Contest Guidelines