12 Days of Giveaways Day 12: Win tickets to Hairspray’s opening night

Don’t be sad that it’s over, but happy that it happened — and that we still have one last epic prize for you to win.

It’s the final day of our 12 Days of Giveaways, and we’re ending it with a bang. Your final ticket to score is to one of everyone’s favourite plays put on by Broadway Across Canada, so you could say the contest curtain is closing with a goodie.

Tell your fellow theatre buffs, and make sure to enter this finale so that you can catch Hairspray’s, too.

You can’t stop the beat when Broadway Across Canada (BAC) comes to town with Hairspray, and you could win your way into the dazzling musical spectacular.

Get ready to cheer on 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960s Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV’s most popular show. Find out for yourself if a girl with big dreams (and even bigger hair) can change the world when Broadway’s Tony Award-winning musical comedy phenomenon takes the stage in Edmonton from March 26 to 31.

One lucky winner will score two tickets to Hairspray’s opening night in Edmonton, valued at $220. So round up your musical theatre-loving friends and get ready for the show.

How to enter

To enter for your chance to win, simply visit the designated 12 Days of Giveaways website and provide your first name, last name, and email. We’ll be updating the website each day with new contests, so bookmark it and visit daily from December 1 to 12 to see what new giveaways we’ve launched. And make sure to check out Dished Edmonton for even more prizes!

Contest entries will be accepted from the time and date of publishing until 11:59 pm PT on December 15, 2023. One winner will be chosen at random, contacted through the platform used to enter, and announced in a post showcasing the winners on December 22, 2023.

Contest Guidelines