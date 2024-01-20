Thousands of Wayfair beds sold in Canada recalled over risk of collapse

Be careful if you’ve purchased a low-profile bed from Wayfair in the past five years, as it might pose an injury hazard.

Health Canada has recalled thousands of Home Design, Inc. beds sold on Wayfair after the company received multiple reports of beds “breaking, sagging, or collapsing during use.”

The company reported that as of January 8, 2024, it had received 22 reports of beds failing in Canada and four injuries. The number of incidents is even higher in the US, with 126 reports of beds failing and 32 reports of injuries.

According to the company, the “affected products were sold from July 2018 to November 2023.”

If you’ve purchased one of the recalled beds, you “should immediately stop using the recalled beds and contact the Home Design, Inc. for free replacement slats and side rails for consumer installation.”

The five types of beds being recalled are the: