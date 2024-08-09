"It’s very expensive": UK couple who moved to Canada unsure about staying

A UK couple who recently relocated to Calgary says they’re surprised at how expensive it is to settle in Canada compared to life back in London.

Christopher Taylor and his wife, Aiman Suhailah, moved from the UK to Calgary in January 2024. Although they’re relatively new to Canada, they’ve already felt the impact of the country’s high cost of living.

The couple was previously based in London but also spent some time living in rural southwest England.

Taylor used to head financial compliance for various trading and broking firms in London and Geneva. He says he’s now “semi-retired” and studies at a local college.

Suhailah is a power systems electrical engineer and works remotely.

They initially wanted to move somewhere near the Rocky Mountains, specifically Banff. However, those plans didn’t work out, so for now, they have settled in Calgary and hope to relocate to the mountain town of Canmore as a “happy alternative” soon.

“We love the winter and mountain landscape; hence, we didn’t consider any other part of Canada,” explained Taylor.

“Toronto is the only place I could do a [financial] job like mine, but obtaining a study visa and Aiman’s high skill set, we are where we are.”

Calgary has often been considered a cheaper alternative to Canada’s other major cities, such as Vancouver and Toronto.

However, a recent annual cost of living survey for international workers conducted by Mercer revealed that Calgary is among Canada’s top five most expensive cities and within the top 150 most expensive cities globally.

Taylor broke down some significant cost differences he and his wife have noticed since moving to Canada.

Buying food in Canada vs. the UK

Taylor and Suhailah spend about $1,000 on monthly groceries, including food for their two small dogs.

For comparison, Taylor estimates their grocery bill was about £400 a month in the UK (C$700).

“There’s no getting away from Canada being very expensive [compared] to the UK, with little difference to show for it,” he said.

“The quality and choice of foods, such as cheese varieties, for instance, is far better in the UK. We haven’t given up buying anything here, though. Perhaps we’ve given up eating ‘luxury’ ice cream here as it is far more expensive.”

The lack of competition also makes grocery shopping in Canada different from the UK. Taylor said the UK has more variety, with about nine major supermarkets to choose from, a bounty compared to the big chains here in Canada.

The couple don’t go out to eat too often, said Taylor, but when they dine out, they tend to spend the same amount in Calgary as they would in the UK.

“Alcohol is a lot more expensive here, too, and less choice,” he added.

Another difference when dining out in Canada is the tipping, which Taylor said is “annoying and adds to the cost” of the bill.

Restaurants in London have a 12% service charge included in the bill, “which saves the tipping game,” he said, adding that most people, including himself, find that more “agreeable.”

“Legal minimum wages in the UK means you know that your server is not solely relying on tips to make money. No one tips for buying drinks in a bar in the UK, yet it’s done here, [which is] frustrating.”

Housing

Taylor and Suhailah currently rent a two-bedroom apartment in a newer development in downtown Calgary. Their rent is $3390 per month, which includes water and heating.

“Hard to compare to the UK as you rarely get anything included but an apartment of that standard in London would cost around £2000 (C$3500) plus all bills including council tax… which can be up to £150 (C$262) a month along with utility bills.”

Although costs are similar between the two places, Taylor doesn’t think it’s justified for Calgary because the city isn’t on par with London as a “world capital city with great public transport and not a provincial one with limited public transport.”

“Availability and stock are in short supply in both countries, so not much difference there, though given Canada’s land mass, it’s surprising to see such a shortage here,” he added.

Mobile phone costs

The couple paid less for their mobile and internet costs when they lived in the UK.

Taylor said their broadband internet cost in the UK was about £30 (C$52) a month for unlimited usage.

“Mobiles are around the same cost with plenty of free texts, talk time, and data, so we rarely went above the £30 (C$52) a month plan cost,” he added.

“I think that’s most likely down to competition and wider choice in the UK. It’s about half the price.”

Transportation in Canada

Taylor said transportation is difficult to compare between Alberta and the UK due to the size and scale of the land.

He added that while public transportation infrastructure is more “comprehensive in the UK, it’s only got a fraction of land to cover.”

For example, the couple went to Jasper in February, a four-hour drive. Taylor said the same distance road trip in England would result in them driving “right across the whole country.”

“For a trip like that, we would probably take the train in the UK, although fares are quite expensive and more than driving,” he said.

One thing Taylor said Canada “wins at” is its fuel costs. He said it costs about half the price to fill up a tank in Calgary compared to the UK due to the country’s “big tax on fuel and diesel.”

Taylor also shared a “personal gripe” he has with Canadian drivers, who he claims lack good manners on the road.

On the other hand, he’s relieved that there’s much less traffic in Calgary “unlike packed and cramped England.”

To stay or to leave?

Although the couple has been in Canada for less than a year, Taylor shared that they would consider moving away in the future.

Taylor explained that despite all that Canada has to offer, it still falls short in many aspects when it comes to quality of life.

“It has so much potential and is right next door to the world’s biggest economy, yet, in my opinion, hasn’t reached that potential,” he said.

For Taylor, it comes down to cost.

“It’s very expensive overall for what you get compared to the UK. That’s not helped, in small part, of course, by being locked out of good credit and finance deals because, as a new arrival, you have no credit history,” he said.

“Though it’s strange that you can’t carry your credit score with you, especially given the closeness of the two countries.”

Taylor said the couple was told living here would take some getting used to, so they’ll wait it out and see what happens.

“We’re sticking to Canada for now. My wife has a good job, and we love the nature we’re surrounded by and our sense of space.”

Have you relocated out of Canada due to the high cost of living? Email us at [email protected] — we might contact you for a story.