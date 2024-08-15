If you’re a student looking for good back-to-school deals, Uber has a new program that will help you save big on rides and food delivery.

Uber is officially launching Uber One for Students in Canada, which is a “special discounted version” of its Uber One membership.

This student-focused membership features significant savings on rideshare and Uber Eats deliveries.

A huge perk of Uber One for Students is the $4.99 monthly membership fee, which is 50% off the regular price.

If students have never tried Uber One, they can also get a free trial for the first four weeks.

The program offers free delivery costs on eligible food ($15+ basket), groceries ($40+ basket) and more plus 5% off eligible deliveries and pick-up orders.

Students will also get 5% Uber Cashback on eligible rides and will be connected with top-rated drivers only.

In addition to rides, students will have access to exclusive deals on food delivery to help them fuel up during a late-night cram session or before a big exam.

Uber One for Students is offering:

10% off every order at Dominos and a free order of Parmesan Bread Bites on Wednesdays with orders over $25

10% off Starbucks coffee runs in addition to $0 Delivery Fee and 5% off Uber One Benefit

5% off Osmow’s orders (of $15 and over) and a free order of falafel on Mondays on orders $15 and over

5% off Mary Brown’s orders ($15 and over) and a free Big Mary on Tuesdays for ($15 and over)

Learn more about Uber One for Students here.