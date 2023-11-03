Major car brand recalls over 200,000 vehicles in Canada due to fire risk

If you drive a Toyota, your vehicle could be part of a concerning recall.

The car brand is recalling about 249,416 RAV4s due to a risk of fire.

In a notice on Wednesday, Toyota says it’s conducting a safety recall involving certain 2013 to 2018 model year RAV4 vehicles.

“Some replacement 12-volt batteries of the size specified for the subject vehicles have smaller top dimensions than others,” reads the recall notice.

“If a small-top battery is used for replacement and the hold-down clamp is not tightened correctly, the battery could move when the vehicle is driven with forceful turns.”

This movement could cause the battery terminal to contact the hold-down clamp and short circuit, increasing the risk of a fire, according to the notice.

Toyota says it’s currently finding a way to fix this issue. Once the fix is available, dealers of the car brand will replace the battery hold-down clamp, battery tray, and positive terminal cover with improved ones at no cost to owners.

You should be notified by the car brand by late December if your RAV4 is affected.

If you have any more questions about this recall you can call its customer support centre at 1-888-869-6828.

Toyota isn’t the only major brand that has recalled thousands of vehicles recently.

Hyundai and Kia recalled over 600,000 vehicles in September due to problems with their brake systems, which create a fire hazard even when the impacted cars are parked and turned off.