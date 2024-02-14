Thousands of Temu USB charger adapters recalled in Canada due to electric shock hazard

If you own a USB charger adapter that you bought from Temu in Canada, you may want to stop using it.

Health Canada has issued a recall on 3,349 USB Charger Adapters with three USB ports sold on the e-commerce site due to an electric shock hazard.

The recalled adapter is sold in the colours black, blue and red, with the barcode 5600210341.

“Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled USB Charger Adapter, dispose of the product in accordance with municipal electronic waste requirements and contact Temu for a refund,” reads the notice.

According to Health Canada, the affected products were sold from May 2023 to December 2023.

As of February 5, Temu has not received any reports of incidents or injuries in Canada.

For more information, you can contact Temu through the company’s Support Centre page on its website here.

Affected shoppers can also log in to their Temu account to identify detailed information on the recall by referring to the “Your Recalls and Product Safety Alerts” page.

Health Canada also advises consumers to report any health or safety incidents related to the use of this USB charger adapter by filling out the Consumer Product Incident Report Form.