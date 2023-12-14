"Sweet angel": Canadian family mourns mother killed in Texas shooting

A mother from Surrey, Sabrina Rahmanis, was shot and killed in Texas during a shooting spree. She leaves behind her young son and husband. (Alam Fakhrul Alan /Facebook | Ishraq Islam/Facebook)

A Canadian mother shot and killed while protecting her son in Texas is being remembered as a martyr by her family.

Just weeks before she could celebrate her 25th birthday, Sabrina Rahman died in Austin. She is one of six victims killed after an armed suspect made random attacks in the city on December 5.

According to a GoFundMe, when Rahman returned home from a walk with her baby, she saw a handyman who had been gunned down.

“In an effort to protect [her] son, she reacted swiftly, running to a neighbour’s house and hiding her son’s stroller behind some chairs,” the fundraiser reads. “Tragically, she faced the assailant head-on, and her life was taken from her in an act of senseless violence.”

Rahman moved from Surrey, BC, to Austin about a year ago.

She leaves behind a husband, son, and “a legacy of warmth, kindness, and an everlasting love for her family.”

“Sabrina’s family is now left grappling with the aftermath of this heartbreaking loss,” the GoFundMe reads.

“Despite the immense grief, the family is determined to honor Sabrina’s memory by raising their son with the same love and dedication that she poured into every moment of his life.”

The fundraiser has been set up to support financial assist her husband with funeral expenses and the care of their son.

Those who knew and loved Rahman are sharing their condolences online.