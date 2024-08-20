SkipTheDishes and Just Eat cut 800 jobs in Canada

SkipTheDishes has announced that it is slashing hundreds of jobs in Canada amid a company restructuring.

In a LinkedIn post, the company’s CEO, Paul Burns, confirmed the news.

He noted that after a “comprehensive review,” 100 Canadian market employees will be laid off from SkipTheDishes, and another 700 staff in Canada will be let go from its owner, Just Eat Takeaway.com.

Burns added that making decisions impacting peoples’ jobs is “never simple or easy.” However, the measures that were taken were “necessary” to make sure the right resources were in place for sustainable growth.

“A more focused approach will also ensure we continue to provide an enhanced offering to customers and exceptional service to all our stakeholders,” he wrote in his post.

The CEO said that the decisions were also not made based on the quality of employees’ work but rather on “how closely roles map to our future vision.”

“To those of you leaving Skip, I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to each of you for everything you’ve poured into this business. Thank you for sharing your talents with us – talents I have no doubt other companies will see tremendous value in,” concluded Burns.

In a statement to Daily Hive, a company spokesperson said Skip will provide impacted employees with “comprehensive support” including extended access to healthcare benefits, an employee assistance program (EAP) for both employees and their families, and career support services.

SkipTheDishes was founded in Winnipeg in 2012. In 2016, it was acquired by Just Eat Takeaway.com.

On its website, the online food delivery service says it connects millions of customers with over 30,000 restaurant partners in Canada.