"This can't be real": BC shopper slams thrift store T-shirt prices

Instead of shopping until you drop, this shopper has been dropping to her knees at the sight of the increased costs of thrift shop finds.
A recent discovery by a thrift shopper from BC had her questioning the fairness of the price because of the quality of the items being sold.
Facebook user Amaray Grinberg posted a photo of band T-shirts with massive tears and another shirt with a sizeable stain on the shoulder from a thrift shop in Kamloops.
“Okay seriously… These thrift shop prices are getting ridiculous… $15 or more for a shirt with a massive stain and holes,” she wrote on Facebook. “This can’t be real.”
While some band T-shirts are pretty pricey, these appear to be made by Fruit of the Loom, which is sold at Walmart.
Grinberg did not specify which store she was shopping at.
While we didn’t speak with that thrift store operator, we were able to connect with another to weigh in on the prices we’ve been seeing more and more lately.
Alex Lys, owner of Lys’s Thrift and Vintage and Lyss Thrift and Vintage Homes in Kamloops, says it’s not easy to price a product. She says she determines price by considering the rarity of the product, how old the item is, its quality, and how long it will last.
“We try to avoid most pieces that have major flaws as much as possible, that’s why we spent hours cleaning our products, spot treating and mending items.”
Reacting to the social media post, she says that she did not come across it herself but says in no way should products be sold in that condition — old or new.
“That kind of shocked me,” said Lys.
As the thrift shop landscape evolves, it is clear that finding a balance between affordable prices and supporting sustainability is a challenge, she suggests.
Lys added that owners play a crucial role in these discussions, encouraging people to call out things when they see them but also keeping in mind that everything may not look brand new.