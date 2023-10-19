"This can't be real": BC shopper slams thrift store T-shirt prices

Instead of shopping until you drop, this shopper has been dropping to her knees at the sight of the increased costs of thrift shop finds.

A recent discovery by a thrift shopper from BC had her questioning the fairness of the price because of the quality of the items being sold.

Facebook user Amaray Grinberg posted a photo of band T-shirts with massive tears and another shirt with a sizeable stain on the shoulder from a thrift shop in Kamloops.

“Okay seriously… These thrift shop prices are getting ridiculous… $15 or more for a shirt with a massive stain and holes,” she wrote on Facebook. “This can’t be real.”

While some band T-shirts are pretty pricey, these appear to be made by Fruit of the Loom, which is sold at Walmart.

Grinberg did not specify which store she was shopping at.