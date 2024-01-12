Shopify is hiring apprentice product managers with no academic requirements

Looking into switching careers, but not sure how? The Shopify apprentice product manager program might be a good option for you.

The e-commerce company based in Ottawa is hiring for its spring cohort of apprentice product managers with no academic requirements.

“If you’re new to the workforce or an aspiring product enthusiast looking to switch careers, this is a great opportunity for you,” reads the site. “Whatever your background, if the role sounds interesting, we encourage you to apply.”

It’s classified as an internship on the LinkedIn job posting, but you won’t be working for free.

The Shopify Apprentice Product Manager (APM) role is a paid 12-month position with “the goal of creating product opportunities for a diverse community of early talent, and developing the next generation of product leaders.”

While the job posting doesn’t disclose the salary, getting through the apprenticeship could get you a full-time position as a product manager with a salary of up to $100,000.

The program aims to help aspiring product talent improve their skills with hands-on, real-world product ownership and mentorship from peers and full-time product managers.

“You will have the opportunity to work on and build, real-world impactful products that enable entrepreneurs around the world to exist and thrive — there are no ‘side projects,’ you’ll be working on mission-critical projects,” reads the listing.

The Shopify Apprentice Product Manager program has two streams: technical, and non-technical. Applicants of both go through the same program — the only difference is that technical APMs are placed on a technical team for one of their rotations.

Here’s what Shopify is looking for in prospective APMs:

Qualifications For All APMs

An entrepreneurial mindset – you must be comfortable rolling up your sleeves, thriving in ambiguity, and getting the work done

A love of storytelling

A genuine excitement for solving merchant problems and a strong sense of empathy for the merchant and their buyers

Excellent communication skills and ability to work across multiple projects, align on goals, and deliverables

Excel by seeking professional and personal hypergrowth

Keep up with an unrelenting pace; we will be throwing a lot at you over 12 months!

Be resilient and resourceful in the face of ambiguity and thrive on (rather than endure) change

Bring critical thought and opinions — and embrace differences and disagreement to move forward

Strong interpersonal and team collaboration skills

Strong written and verbal communication skills

A desire and aptitude to solve problems

A desire to work in an agile environment

A broad experience in technology would be beneficial, but not required

Be located, and legally able to work from the USA or Canada by April 1, 2024

Be available to work 40 hours per week as of April 2024. This is not a part-time opportunity

Qualifications For Technical APMs

Can articulate/demonstrate why product management is the next logical step in your career and why you are passionate about the space

Strong programming skills, including the ability to write and debug code in one or more programming languages.

Experience working with databases and knowledge of SQL

Understand, research, and follow technical trends in the industry

Willing to sharpen your technical skills and dive deep into technical concepts

In lieu of formal technical training, you have built something cool from scratch

The apprenticeship is eligible for those in the US and Canada who will reside in North America for the duration of the program.

The hiring process involves several steps. Successful candidates will be invited to a “Mini Case Study” interview where you will go through a small product-related case with a Shopify product manager.

Candidates who pass that interview will then be invited to a larger case study interview. If you pass that with flying colours, you’ll be placed on teams based on your interests, skills, and experience.

At the end of the program, successful APMs will be eligible to continue as a full-time Shopify product manager.

The deadline to apply is Tuesday, January 16, 2024, at 11:59 pm EST, so make sure to get your application in!