Sephora is having a massive sale and here are the top items on our list

Hey there! We hope you love our recommendations, all of which were independently selected by our editorial staff (though some may have been sent for consideration). Daily Hive may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

The Sephora Savings Event is coming, and beginning on October 27, you’ll be able to grab all your faves (and maybe find some new ones) at a serious discount. If you’re a Rouge Member, you’ll get first access, with Insiders and VIBs joining the party on October 31. Don’t forget to use code TIMETOSAVE to get up to 30% off!

If you can’t decide (or just want to find the perfect gift for the beauty aficionado on your list), this advent calendar is the way to go. It’s got 24 different Sephora Collection products, so you’ll be able to unwrap a new find every day leading up to Christmas.

Available at Sephora Canada for $66.

Released once a year, the brand’s back with three new editions of their iconic powder palettes. You’ll get finishing powders, strobe powders, blushes, and bronzers, with new Ambient Lighting shades you’ll only get in these limited editions.

Available in three colours at Sephora Canada for $122.

Admittedly splurgy, this gadget is designed to lift, firm, and tone your face (in as little as one week, no less). It’s incredibly easy to use, thanks to pre-set settings — you can adjust the “strength” with the press of the centre button — which means you won’t have to guess if you’re doing it the right way.

Available at Sephora Canada for $599.

A necessity during the colder months, this newly released lotion is fast-absorbing, non-greasy, and so hydrating that you can even use it to heal your cracked cuticles. It’s also fragrance-free and totally hypoallergenic, making it a foolproof gift to give to anyone on your holiday shopping list. The brand also makes a fab body lotion if you’re looking for more full-body care.

Available at Sephora Canada for $32.

You’ve probably seen these lil’ cream blushes all over your socials, and for good reason — they’re beloved by celebs and makeup artists alike, blend seamlessly in with skin, and are packed with vitamin E to keep your face looking dewy and hydrated (instead of chalky). The set even comes with a Sephora-exclusive shade.

Available at Sephora Canada for $53.

Made with hydrocolloid and salicylic acid, these colourful strips will remove blackheads and other impurities hiding in your pores, all while absorbing excess oil.

Available at Sephora Canada for $20.50.

If you love your lotions richly scented, incredibly hydrating, *and* infused with a pearlescent shimmer, you need to add this to your cart, like, immediately. Shea and mango butters tackle dry, scaly skin, while a soft gold shimmer will make you look positively glowing all season long. Did we mention it’s also refillable and cinnamon-scented? And if you don’t want to commit to just one scent, try the mini whipped oil trio instead.

Available at Sephora Canada for $62.

No matter what shenanigans your skin’s been getting up to lately, one of these three hard-hitting treatments is sure to solve the problem. With options for exfoliating, soothing, and glow-boosting, think of this set as a buffet of skincare designed to give you the best skin ever — how’s that for a gift to yourself?

Available at Sephora Canada for $73.

As someone who views highlighters as “must-haves” in any makeup collection, let me tell you: these are not only top-notch but also incredibly easy to use for those of us not blessed with professional makeup skills. Dewy, hydrating, and totally blendable, they’ve got skincare ingredients like squalane, hyaluronic acid, and sunflower seed oil that’ll keep you looking your best through all the holiday parties.

Available at Sephora Canada for $54.

Scaly winter skin is a real thing, and if you’d like to avoid it, nab yourself a jar of this coconut-rose-scented scrub that uses sugar to help exfoliate dead skin. And since it skips the microbeads in favour of a dissolving exfoliant, you’ll never accidentally slough off too much. And if you’d prefer something a little more gourmand, there’s also a Hot Coco version that smells like (you guessed it) hot chocolate.

Available at Sephora Canada for $32.

If you just can’t choose (or have someone on your list who’s equally indecisive), a lil’ gift set of Laneige’s most popular lip sleeping mask scents is a guaranteed hit. You’ll get minis of Berry, Gummy Bear, Sweet Candy, Mango, and Mint Choco.

Available at Sephora Canada for $26.

Nothing feels more luxe than slipping on a silk eye mask, and it doesn’t hurt that it protects your skin from getting smooshed around while you’re snoozing (without snagging or tangling your hair in the process). There’s also a contoured version if you want to protect your eyelashes!

Available in eight colours at Sephora Canada for $70.

Its ultrasonic pulses help dislodge any gunk hiring in your pores while helping your skin suck up all the serums, lotions, and potions you’ve layered on top. The body’s made of water-resistant silicone (read: won’t slip from your soapy grasp), and the tip’s surgical steel, so it won’t harbour any bacteria.

Available in two colours at Sephora Canada for $134.

It might be small enough to pack in your carry-on, but it’s still got all the power of a full-sized dryer, plus dual voltage that’ll easily adapt to wherever your travels take you. Oh, and the handle folds down, too, making storage a snap.

Available at Sephora Canada for $243.

Thanks to a slew of interchangeable tips (eight to be exact: four for the bod, and four for the face), you’ll be able to treat your face to at-home microdermabrasion sans the hefty price tag of going to a medspa. It’s pretty dang powerful, though, so start low and go slow — and thank me later.

Available at Sephora Canada for $268.

Have you ever noticed that *glow* your skin has after leaving the steam room? Welp, it turns out steam helps with breakouts while leaving your face looking like it just took a two-week vacation. It’ll also help keep things hydrated and happy once the winter weather hits.

Available at Sephora Canada for $214.

Another cult-fave product, this lippie’s found its way into the bags of influencers, celebs, models, and everyone in between. It’s got a plush texture that doesn’t feel sticky, greasy, or goopy and will transform into your own unique shade as it reacts with your bod’s pH.

Available in eight colours at Sephora Canada for $54.

Easy to wear solo or mix with your fave products (moisturizers and foundations alike!), this serum will give you a subtle bronzed glow while treating your skin to antioxidants and peptides that’ll support a healthy barrier — great for when the temps plummet.

Available at Sephora Canada for $51.50.

They’re reusable, customizable, and — best of all — cheaper than getting a professional manicure. Reviewers say they have impressive lasting power, too. The kit comes with 30 nails, nail glue, a cuticle stick, alcohol pads, and a nail file.

Available in seven styles at Sephora Canada for $20.50.

You’ll get a tinted volumizing gel, waterproof pencil, and a texturizing wax, so you’ll be able to create whatever brow look you’re going for (without worrying that it might come off at the first sign of inclement weather).

Available in five options at Sephora Canada for $48.

Not to start rumours, but I have heard it said that the Shark multi-styler is, in fact, better than the Dyson that’s most definitely been all over your social feeds for the last forever. It’s powerful, fast, and super versatile, thanks to its unique pivoting head and a slew of attachments that’ll help you perfect just about any style.

Available at Sephora Canada for $349.99.