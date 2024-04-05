The Sephora Savings Event has landed, and these are 35 of our top picks

We’ve got another Sephora sale on our hands! Here’s the scoop — if you’re a Rouge member, from now until April 15, you can get up to 20% off your Sephora Canada order (and 30% off Sephora Collection products) with the code YAYSAVE🎉. VIB and Insiders will get their chance to save as of April 9, but don’t let that stop you from taking a peek at our top picks from the Sephora Savings Event. Build out your wishlist, start adding to cart, and happy shopping!

This earthy, woody scent is as gender-neutral as it is sexy. It has notes of jasmine, oud, and fig, with a hint of sandalwood and narcissus adding to the complexity (and revealing themselves at first mist and upon dry down). Reviewers describe it as “romantic,” and we couldn’t agree more!

We don’t wanna sound like your parents, but you should be wearing SPF, people! This mineral formula is silicone-free and stuffed to the brim with good-for-skin ingredients like peptides, ceramides, and hyaluronic acid. That translates to extra hydration and barrier protection, which is great if you plan to spend lots and lots of time outdoors this summer. And to make it even more wearable, it’s lightly tinted so you won’t end up looking chalky (even if you forget to rub it in all the way).

A bouncy blowout is in your near future, and you won’t even need to make an appointment to get it. Reviewers say this brush is not only easy to use (even for beginners) but also gives them perfect loose curls — even if they slept on wet hair. It heats up quickly and is equipped with a ceramic coating that’ll protect your strands from our eternal nemesis, heat damage.

This toner is all about smoothing away uneven texture and keeping your pores free and clear of any buildup. Even though it uses glycolic acid to exfoliate, it’s offset by the addition of Tasmanian pepperberry, ginseng root, and aloe vera, which makes it gentle enough to use daily. Reviewers say it’s a staple in their routine, keeping breakouts at bay and working wonders post-dermaplaning. Just make sure you use sunscreen after!

Like with the OG Dew Drops, you’ll get the benefits of niacinamide and hyaluronic acid in every drop — with the added bonus of a sheer tint! That means it’s perfect for no-makeup days or just when you feel like prolonging that post-vacay glow just a *little* bit longer. Reviewers love that the tint is a flattering neutral tone (rather than skewing too orange) and say it left their skin feeling perfectly moisturized for hours.

Just like the brand’s cult-fave Jet Lag mask, this formula is intensely hydrating — with the added benefit of a gentle retinol blend to smooth out fine lines. It’s surprisingly rich and feels plush and hydrating on the skin, which is great if your peepers are a smidge tired from looking at screens all day.

It’s time to get bee-autiful (see what we did there?) with this honey-infused lip oil that’ll help you bid an enthusiastic farewell to dry lips. It has a high-shine, non-sticky finish, and reviewers are especially fond of its plush, thick texture — that means you won’t need to reapply as often!

Fans of tightlining, rejoice! This tug-proof gel liner is here to brighten up your peepers and give you a seriously wide-awake look (even if you barely slept last night). One end’s got a smudger tip if you feel like blending things out (it’s even safe for contact lens wearers).

If your mane is looking a bit sparse or feeling a smidge damaged, do yourself a favour and lather up with this rosemary formula. It’s intensely nourishing (not to mention colour-safe) and helps support hair growth to boot. Reviewers with all different hair types say it’s their go-to shampoo, keeping oiliness at bay for longer while leaving their locks feeling soft as hell. Grab yourself the matching conditioner while you’re at it.

We are obsessed with solid formulas (can you say “convenient for travel”?), and this serum-infused skin tint will make makeup application a total breeze. Coverage is light, and the finish is natural, so you could almost apply it without a mirror if you’re in a pinch. But how it looks is just part of the deal: it also has fatty acids and a peptide complex to nourish your face while you’re wearing it, which is really just a bonus if you ask us.

We’d love to banish our breakouts back to the ninth circle of hell, but this spot serum comes in at a close second option. It’ll gently soothe and condition the area (no flakiness or peeling here) without pilling under your other products or makeup — genius! It’s a lightweight gel that absorbs in a flash, so you won’t have to wait around for it to sink in before moving on with your routine. Reviewers say within two days, zits and pimples were noticeably flatter and less angry.

This hair treatment is just the ticket for combating dry, parched strands. Instead of weighing things down, it melts right into hair, leaving it *so* much softer than before. Best of all, it works while you sleep to tame frizz, hydrate, and smooth, so you can wake up to better (and more manageable) hair. It also protects from pillow friction, which is great if your mane is prone to breakage.

In case you weren’t aware, most skincare professionals recommend adding an antioxidant to your skincare routine. But if you’re totally and completely married to your current multi-step sitch, adding this toner is an easy way to give your skin a powerful boost. It’s got cloudberry extract (hello, vitamins C and E), glycerin, and rice water to protect your face from environmental stressors while hydrating and sealing in moisture. Reviewers say it even improved the absorption of anything else they layered on top!

It might look like all fun and games, but when I say the colour pay-off is real, I MEAN IT. For a gelatinous lil’ stick, this thing is seriously pigmented, feels light as air, and is chock-full of skin-conditioning ingredients (think aloe, seawater, and vegan collagen). Because the formula is so slick, it won’t disturb anything you’ve put underneath but still blends like a dream (like with all stains, just make sure you work fast). The tube might not be massive, but when you get this much tint with so little effort, I predict it will last forever — well, almost. The colour is buildable, too, so you can go easily bold if you feel like it.

As the name suggests, barrier repair is the name of the game here. There’s a lot of science at work, but what’s most important is that it’s jam-packed with good-for-skin ingredients that’ll give you a glassy glow after every wash while calming redness, splotchiness, and uneven texture — almost like a serum/cleanser hybrid! Reviewers with eczema say it doesn’t burn or dry out their skin and love that it only took a few days of using it to start seeing *major* improvements in tone and smoothness.

If you’re looking to lock in your carefully crafted blush ~lewk~, this is the product that’ll help you do it. A creamy, richly pigmented blush is paired with a radiant-finish powder formula that’ll melt right into your skin (instead of sitting on top). Reviewers say that even without setting powders or sprays, this stuff stays put all day long and never lifts what they’ve layered underneath. Even though it delivers major colour pay-off, the shades are super buildable, so you can go as bold or subtle as you feel.

Treat your nose to *major* decongesting action with these sticky strips that’ll grip any and all goop that’s trapped inside your pores. Using hydrocolloid and salicylic acid, they’ll absorb buildup and purify your skin, so your schnoz will be free and clear of blackheads, dirt, and excess oil. Bless!

It might look like a glue stick, but there’s plenty of science and engineering in this little tube. For one, the formula is a perfect skincare/makeup hybrid, delivering the right amount of coverage in tandem with ceramides, kelp extract, and lavender extract that keep your skin in tip-top shape. Application is almost laughably easy — swipe it on and blend it out (a brush is best, but fingers work just fine, too). Thanks to its natural-matte long-wear finish, you likely won’t even need a setting powder!

Faster than you can say “foam primer?!” this stuff will smooth, soften, and brighten, setting the stage for all the gorgeous makeup creations you layer on top. Following the trend of makeup-skincare hybrids, this stuff packs a powerful hydrating punch while soothing redness and inflammation and evening skin tone. It also manages to be both non-sticky and non-greasy — don’t ask us how, we’re not scientists.

Healthy hair is happy hair, so if your locks need a deeply nourishing treatment, we humbly present this 3-in-1 hair mask. It’ll detox your strands (great if you have a fondness for things like dry shampoo and styling products), reduce future breakage, and strengthen damaged strands. Reviewers say it’s a godsend after a silk press or perm, leaving their mane luscious, bouncy, and glossy.

Sure, this stuff’s non-sticky and moisturizing, but what really makes it a standout is the built-in SPF 30, which will protect your pout from the sun’s harsh rays. Combine that with sea moss, which functions as an environmental protectant, and you’ve got yourself an all-in-one balm that’ll keep your smoocher in perfect condition.

By now, you probably know the drill: a rich, intensely moisturizing, skin-conditioning lotion that’ll give you that just-got-back-from-vacay glow. And you’d be totally right to expect that, except this new version is cranked to 11, with ingredients like prebiotic hibiscus and Bacuri butter on deck to support your skin and keep its barrier intact. Despite how thick it is, reviewers say it takes a hot sec to absorb.

Ever felt personally victimized by under-eye concealer? Then this ultra-lightweight formula might just be up your alley. It offers sheer (but buildable) coverage that’ll look seamless on your skin instead of dry, flaky, creased, or cake-y. If that sounds too good to be true, reviewers say it reduces the appearance of dark circles, too.

Picture this: you’ve just painstakingly blow-dried your hair and are prepping to go at it with your fave hot tools. Then you realize you forgot to put in your thermal protection serum! Rather than start all over (or risk the damage), spritz this nifty spray onto your locks, and you’re golden — it’s actually meant to be used on dry hair, anyway. If you need extra convincing, it’s also softening, repairing, and frizz-reducing!

Here’s the scoop: this formula offers medium coverage, a matte finish, and tons of skincare bennies (hello, niacinamide!). But what makes it extra special is the fact that it’s both waterproof and self-setting, which sounds like the perfect option for summer if you ask us.

Your skin’s about to be soft as silk after using this lotion, and here’s why: It has mandelic, lactic, and polyglutamic acids to even out skin tone, while hyaluronic acid does major heavy lifting in the hydration department. Add in vitamin C and niacinamide and you’ve got yourself a perfect combo of skin-smoothing ingredients that’ll keep body breakouts at bay.

When they say “lightweight,” they mean it. This stuff melts into skin, leaving it glowing to the gods — without all the glitter. Because it’s water-based, it’ll never pill or separate when you wear it with other makeup. And as an added bonus, the formula harnesses the power of plant-derived glycerin and squalane for extra moisture.

Many of us may have moved to lip oils to avoid the dreaded stickiness of ~tradish~ glosses, but this gloss proves you really *can* have it all. Reviewers report experiencing zero stickiness but plenty of shine — seriously, this stuff will create a glass-like shine on your lips. It has all the hydrating bells and whistles, too (like vitamin E and vegan collagen).

Dry, itchy scalps don’t stand a chance against this soothing scalp treatment that fights flakes and dryness in one go. Castor oil adds moisture, tea tree oil combats itch, and rosemary oil joins the party to keep your follicles happy. Reviewers love that it doesn’t burn, either, which means you’ll actually use it (we shouldn’t have to suffer for beauty).

This award-winning compact offers up creamy, blendable colour that’s equally well suited as a blush as it is a lip tint. Every swipe will treat your skin to a blend of conditioning ingredients (aloe vera, green tea, and castor seed oil) and plenty of colour payoff — reviewers say it lasts all damn day and is almost laughably easy to blend.

There’s a reason this stuff has a cult following: it’s designed to take your glow to almost supernatural heights, courtesy of super finely-milled powders, moisturizing ingredients, and porcelain flower extract. We love that you can truly choose your own adventure with this one — wear it solo, mix it with foundation, or dab it on wherever you want to ✨shine✨.

Your skin might not have seen the sun in MONTHS, but you can totally fake that post-vacay glow with a few drops of this serum. As the name suggests, it’s transfer-proof, so it won’t end up smeared all over your sweet ‘fit (or your bed sheets). Thanks to the addition of green coffee and guarana extracts, it’ll almost help smooth and tone the appearance of your skin. Reviewers say it blends easily, too, which means the risk of things looking patchy is basically 0.

The original scent has become a huge bestseller, but with the addition of three (!!!) new ones, you really don’t have an excuse *not* to try this intensely hydrating lippie. It’s creamy and emollient — perfect for tackling even the crispiest lips — and leaves behind a hint of tint (the colour depends on the scent you choose). Even though it’s technically a treatment, it makes lips look impossibly glossy and plump. So much so that I’ve been asked what product I’m wearing whenever I rock it to events and hangouts.

One pump of this gel and you’ll be convinced you’ve stepped into a high-end spa. Unlike other floral scents that may come across as dated, musty, or just plain overpowering, this one is sophisticated and just the right amount of gourmand (that’s the oud coming into play). Because it’s free of SLS, parabens, sulphates, and other icky stuff, it won’t lather quite as much as traditional body washes, but that won’t matter once you start getting compliments on how good you smell (and you will). Oh, and it’s got probiotics, seaweed extract, spirulina, and niacinamide to give your skin a lil’ TLC every time you shower.

Stop your search because this is the best body butter for dry skin. It not only smells *fantastic*, but it also delivers on its promise to replenish moisture while leaving your skin looking taut, smooth, and seriously glowing. It’s admittedly a bit splurge-y, but the jar is massive and lasts a looooong time (courtesy of the rich formula). In terms of ingredients, it combines niacinamide, superberry extracts for a dose of antioxidant action, and jojoba, shea, and cupuaçu butters for major moisture.

