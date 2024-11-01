Sephora Canada's annual Savings Event kicks off today and we've rounded up 35 of our top picks

It’s the most wonderful time of the year — and by that, we mean the official kick-off of Sephora Canada’s annual Savings Event🥳! It’s the second big Sephora sale of 2024, and it couldn’t come at a better time as we gear up for the holidays (and gifting season).

Here’s the deal: as of today, Rouge members will get to snag their top beauty picks for 20% off (with Sephora Collection products at 30% off!). On November 5, VIB and Insiders will join the party with 15% and 10% off their entire order — the key is using code SAVINGS at checkout. So stock up on faves, try out new goodies, or just get a head start on the holidays. Happy shopping🛍️!

Can’t commit to the full size? This is the perfect chance to test out the brand’s award-winning lippie in a quad of universally flattering sheer shades. Key ingredients include shea and murumuru seed butters, plus vegan waxes to make your pout look plump and hydrated (while sealing in moisture).

I’ll admit I’m a sheet mask girly, but this jelly option is on a whole other level. The fact that it comes in two pieces means you’ll get a perfect (and customizable) fit, so every inch of your face gets the hydrating treatment. Each one is infused with an entire bottle of serum, so it’s the ideal option for any skin needing a major moisture bomb.

If you haven’t hopped on the hype train yet, it’s about damn time you do. The lightweight leave-in conditioner is perfect for parched strands (but won’t weigh down your look), and you’ll get a silk hair tie to protect your tresses when it’s time to toss up your mane. The real star, though, is the full-size dry shampoo powder that not only smells AH-mazing but also forgoes harmful aerosol in favour of an easy-to-apply powder — just use the included kabuki brush to dust it on wherever you’ve got a greasy problem.

It turns out not all setting powders are created equal, so when you’re looking for a tried-and-true option, this is the one to get. Reviewers were impressed by how effectively it diffused their skin texture, set undereye makeup, and lasted through all their daily adventures. And when it’s time to reapply, you’ll be glad to know the formula doesn’t get cakey (or clog pores).

Four. FULL. SIZE. PRODUCTS. Need we say more? In case we do, here’s the tea: you’ll get everything you need to completely overhaul your skincare routine, like a sensitive-skin-friendly cleanser, repairing facial moisturizer, lip balm, and a jar of exfoliating pads when you want to give your face a pre-holiday overhaul.

You’ve likely seen this sculptural bottle all over your FYP, but it’s what’s inside that’s causing major commotion. It’s the brand’s first fragrance, with notes of bergamot, jasmine, and musk that reviewers call the perfect blend of light, fresh, and cozy. Obviously, every scent dries down differently on different people (thank you, body chemistry), but if you’re looking for something more sophisticated for the holiday season, this may be a good place to start.

There are a ton of reasons why these funny lil’ tubes are making waves in the beauty industry, and here are a few of them: the bouncy, jelly texture makes application easy-breezy, the sheer shades are long-lasting and buildable (but vibrant), and the formula itself is full of good-for-skin ingredients so it feels cooling and soothing whenever you swipe it on. Even though you might be tempted to use it solely as a blush, trust us when we say it also makes a great lip stain option.

With all the hullabaloo about the movie adaptation of the award-winning musical, we’re well and truly in the mood for some wicked treats — see what we did there? This candle set fits the bill perfectly, offering two distinct scents (one sweet and floral, the other lush and verdant), a gold wick trimmer, and clever packaging that doubles as a fancy-schmancy candle holder.

After nabbing this set, you’ll have good hair days on lock, thanks to the hydrating styling cream, dry shampoo, and dual-edge brush, which keep everything locked in just the way you like it.

There’s a reason this stuff has been around for over 20 years. It’s intensely nourishing, which is great if you’re quite frankly tired of body washes and cleansers stripping your bod of essential moisture. As an added bonus, it also doubles as a moisturizing shave treatment, so you can kiss razor burn goodbye for good.

It’s the perfect gift to give your jet-setting pal, but no one would judge you if you kept these cuties for yourself. Inside, you’ll find a trio of hairstyling products to help you tackle greasy roots, texturize your mane, or just lock in your chosen ~lewk~. Every product is colour-safe and works on all hair types.

This stuff is so good that it’s already sold out a few times. And for good reason, too, because it’s JUST THAT DANG EFFECTIVE. The cooling formula reduces puffiness almost instantly (and feels ah-mazing after a long night or early morning — or both), and the applicator tip means I can treat my undereye area to a nice massage every day. Throw in some niacinamide for dark circle reduction, and you’ve got yourself a foolproof solution for just about every eye-related gripe you can think of.

Winter’s the season of dry skin, but a weekly sloughing with this silky scrub will help keep it at bay. I personally love a sugar scrub because there’s less risk of over-exfoliating (unlike other scrubbing particles, sugar dissolves in water). Throw in a few enzymes to dissolve buildup and squalane, and you’ve got yourself an express route to soft skin, less texture, and reduced dark spots.

A light layer of this lush healing oil is just the ticket for soothing mysterious skin irritations (think unexpected breakouts, cysts, and inflammation). It’ll reduce redness and swelling and is even powerful enough to combat dryness incurred by topical retinoids or tretinoin — great if you accidentally overdid it with retinol, peels, or other actives. If you’re into gua sha (or other facial massage), it pairs perfectly with that, too.

A double dose of setting spray? Yes, please. A light misting will make your makeup creation smudge-proof, transfer-resistant, and locked in for up to 16 hours.

If you’re not treating your scalp to clarifying action, you’re seriously missing out. Things like leave-in conditioners, styling products, and even shampoo can leave a residue, leading to clogged pores and (gasp) scalp pimples😮. The good news is this cleansing option is here to help, thanks to glycolic acid and a unique scrubbing brush built right into the cap. Reviewers report zero dryness and less oiliness throughout the day.

Santal is THE scent of the season, and I will not be taking notes at this time. In addition to smelling fantastic, this lotion has niacinamide for texture-smoothing and barrier-boosting, peptides for a dose of firming action, and plant oils and butters that’ll keep your bod looking its best. Reviewers love that it sinks in quickly and never feels greasy, making it a great addition to your skincare routine, no matter the time of day.

Any fans of Summer Fridays are likely familiar with the brand’s iconic Jet Lag line, but if you’re not, this is the perfect time to dive in. Designed to deliver major moisture, this jelly serum absorbs in a flash while protecting it from all kinds of irritants for the whole day. Did we mention it also reduces redness in a few short minutes?

This gorgeous limited edition palette comes with everything you’ll need to bronze, highlight, blur, and blush. All the baked shades are soft-focus, sheer, and buildable, with reviewers reporting zero irritation (even on sensitive skin). And once you hit pan, don’t toss out the packaging because it’s completely reusable.

We predict a bouncy, beautiful blow-out in your future. Unlike other basic round brushes, this one uses infrared heat to seal your hair cuticle and leave your tresses soft and shiny (rather than singed or frizzy). Reviewers are totally obsessed with everything from the grip to its clever heating features that are surprisingly easy to use and adjust to suit your hair type.

A travel-sized set of perfumes is the perfect way to test out a new fragrance (especially if you’re picky or indecisive). This kit comes with four options, each from a different scent family that can be layered together to create your own bespoke perfume.

Lips and cheeks are the star of the show with this set. It comes with several of the brand’s award-winning products, so you can finally see what all the fuss is about! Here’s what you’ll get: Lip Cheat lip liner, Matte Revolution lipstick, Beauty Light Wand highlighter, and Big Lip Plumpgasm gloss.

Start your day with a little luxury! You’ll get to try four different versions of this award-winning body wash, perfectly sized for testing or travelling. The formulas are non-comedogenic and hypoallergenic, with each bottle offering different skincare benefits (like softening, radiance-boosting, muscle-soothing, and hydrating).

She’s BACK, baby! The eyeshadow palette started it all (and spawned dozens of iterations you’ve likely seen on every beauty influencer’s page). But clearly, the brand heard our cries for a reissue because that’s exactly what we got: a complete recreation of the original Naked palette with a range of metallics, mattes, and shimmers — and the requisite brush — to help you create some stunning looks. It is a limited edition, so don’t dilly-dally.

We can’t be the only ones obsessed with a good lip mask, and this one is topping our list of must-gets. It goes on clear, so you can safely layer it over your fave lip liner or lipstick or just smooth it on at bedtime to wake up to a softer, more hydrated pout. Reviewers call it an underrated find that tackles peeling, crispy smoochers easier (and faster) than any other mask they’ve tried.

It might be time to finally hop on the hair-oiling train. This golden elixir not only softens and hydrates tresses but also provides heat protection, as well as frizz and humidity control so that you won’t end up with poofy locks midway through your day. After comparing it to other brands, reviewers say this one actually sinks into hair rather than just sitting on top and leaving their hair looking (and feeling) greasy.

Fake the frecks without the sun damage! The formula is easy to apply (just dot on and dab wherever you want ’em), and the results are long-lasting and natural-looking, so you won’t have to worry about accidentally overdoing it. And when you’ve had enough, everything comes off easily with your preferred cleanser.

Free of literally any and all known skin irritants, this is the kit to turn to when all other products have failed to quell your upset skin. You’ll get a full-sized SOS spray (a hypochlorous mist that specializes in breakout and redness reduction), a full-sized Lip Softie that’ll keep dryness at bay, and a tube of SOS cream that’s especially good at protecting your skin barrier and, by extension, helping your skin protect itself from external irritants.

These are the essential brushes to add to your toolkit. They are specially designed to help you buff, powder, contour, highlight, and conceal. The bristles are vegan but just as effective at leaving a seamless finish (not to mention being easier to clean). The kit also comes with a storage pouch.

There’s one major problem with this set: Reviewers say each scent is so good that it’s nearly impossible to choose a favourite! Despite lasting all day, the fragrances won’t ever smell overpowering (but they WILL save you from having to reapply throughout the day).

Peptides are the hottest skincare ingredient right now, and for good reason. They’re especially good at plumping and conditioning skin, which is great news for your smoocher. When the weather’s doing all kinds of yo-yos and flipping between hot and cold, you’ll want to have one of these tubes on hand to keep your lips smooth and flake-free. The mess-free applicator tip means you won’t even have to consult a mirror before swiping it on!

Two bestselling formulas (plus a high-powered new one) sound pretty darn good to us. And that’s before we even talk about what a great deal this is — for context, just a jar of the 24-karat gold eye masks is $102 🫢. Our favourite part? You’ll be able to cater your undereye treatment to your exact needs, like dark circles, puffiness, and fine lines.

The brand reissues this bestselling palette in different shades every year, and every year, I dutifully add it to my beauty wishlist. The reason? The ultra-finely milled powders, universally flattering shades, and whatever magic they put in each one that gives my skin a true lit-from-within glow. It is, arguably, quite pricey, but I use mine almost every day, and a single palette easily lasts all year long (and then some).

We are leaving dry, cracked skin behind, folks. Grab yourself this four-piece handcare set, comprised of travel-friendly tubes that are easy to tuck into pockets, purses, and even carry-on luggage. Each tube comes in a different scent, so you’re sure to find something that tickles your fancy (but if one or two aren’t your vibe, they also make great stocking stuffers).

Since I have short hair, volume is a major priority when it comes to my styling routine (no one likes a flat mop). With that in mind, I’ve tested tons — and I do mean tons — of volumizing products and am pretty skeptical about trying out new ones. Colour me surprised when I misted this stuff on my hair! Not only did it pump up my tresses to the point where my partner asked me why my hair looked and felt so full, but it also left everything feeling soft and light instead of greasy, sticky, or gritty. It’s heat-activated, so spritz it on before you blow dry for maximum plumping power.

