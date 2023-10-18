Here's why robots could one day be making your next lunch at work

Could a robot making salads in a suburb of Chicago be the first step in a fast food singularity that replaces all human workers?

Probably not, but it does mean your next salad might be made by a robot.

Driving the news: The salad start-up Sweetgreen is all in on automation after opening its “Infinite Kitchen” concept earlier this year, a futuristic fast-casual lunch spot where robots and self-serve kiosks handle everything from assembling salads to taking orders.

Per The Wall Street Journal, humans are still on hand for tasks like greeting guests and adding “finishing touches” to meals, like perfecting a final scoop of guacamole.

Catch up: Fast food joints have been exploring robotics to improve efficiency and even replace some staff. In terms of the sheer number of robots, Chipotle leads the pack: Its bot line-up includes a salad bot, an ingredient prep bot, and “Chippy,” which makes tortilla chips.

Starbucks has been toying with the idea of fully robotic baristas as far back as 2018, part of a broader effort worth billions to shave time from the drink-making process.

Wendy's has spent this year testing chatbots that take orders and having robots deliver take-out through underground tunnels to customers waiting in the parking lot.

White Castle bought 100 automatic robot arms that flip fries (and are appropriately named Flippy) from Miso Robotics, which also makes Chippy (Chipotle's chip-maker) and Sippy (used at Jack in the Box to pours and package beverage orders).

Why it matters: Robots have yet to make it out of the test phase at most restaurants, so Sweetgreen’s confidence about robotics playing a big role in its 221 restaurants could signal a viable path forward to them coming to an eatery near you over the coming years.

Rising labour costs mean fast food workers could get more expensive, and robots could also provide a cost-effective way to address labour shortages.

Yes, but: Robotics are hard to scale, be it due to concerns about quality or return on the hefty investment. That’s why some innovations, like the automated drive-thru process at a McDonald’s in Texas, have not expanded despite causing a stir on TikTok a year ago.

