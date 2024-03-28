"So grateful!” Retired trades worker treating himself to a hybrid car with $1M lotto win

A retired worker from Ontario is pumped to both help his loved ones and buy himself a new ride after winning $1 million in the lottery.

Charles Schultz, who was in the skilled trades sector before he retired, is a frequent lottery player, and he has a habit — he always adds the Encore option to his tickets.

That habit finally worked out in his favour when he won his first major prize on January 5’s Lotto Max draw and became a millionaire.

Since he lives in Stratford, he travelled two-and-a-half hours to pick up his massive cheque from the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto. While there, he shared what went through his head when he realized he’d won a life-changing amount of money.

“I went to check a few of my tickets at a nearby store, and when I got to the very last ticket, I noticed all the zeros pop up on the screen,” said Charles, who had bought the tickets at a Joe’s Variety location in his city.

“I checked again, and then I went into shock! I called my son to tell him the great news, but he kept asking me if I was joking because I sounded so calm. But I was 100% in shock!” laughed Charles.

With this windfall in his bank account, the winner is generously thinking about the welfare of his family and friends but also wants to reward himself — as he should!

“I have always been a pretty helpful guy, so now I can do more of that for more people I love, which is very meaningful to me. Also, I have always wanted a hybrid car, so I think I will treat myself to one,” said Charles.

“You are always hopeful to win big money when you buy a lottery ticket, but it’s unbelievable when it happens. I feel so grateful!” he concluded.

Would you share your prize with others if you won a million dollars? Would you splurge or save? Let us know in the comments.