When preparing for an upcoming flight, you’re probably thinking of ways to make time pass quicker, whether it involves downloading shows onto your iPad or bringing along a good book.

But a new trend has people “raw-dogging” their flights and it’s leaving many on the internet stunned at this approach to travel.

Now before you ask, it’s not what you think (get your head out of the gutter).

In this context, the term describes people who approach situations — like flights– without a hint of preparation.

People have taken to social media to share how they’re getting on flights and simply sitting in their seats for hours without any headphones, music, or in-flight entertainment.

“Just raw-dogged a seven-hour flight (new personal best). No headphones, no movie, no water. Incredible,” shared one person on TikTok.

“Normalize raw-dogging long flights. Willingly book the middle seat. Don’t sleep, don’t listen to music, don’t watch anything, don’t play games, don’t do anything,” stated another TikToker in their video caption.

Others who have taken part in the trend say their only form of in-flight entertainment has been watching the flight map.

“Eleven-hour new [personal best] raw dogging the flight map,” one person shared.

One person joked that they didn’t even “blink” during their journey while staring at the flight map.

Online comments have left some travellers wondering how people can last on a flight without anything to pass the time.

“I can’t envision a more painful version of hell,” one person in response to one video.

“Respectfully, I cannot be left alone with my thoughts like that!” said another.

One person added that they wouldn’t be able to “survive” a flight without headphones or a movie to watch.

“People who raw dog flights without headphones, a book, a movie, etc. Just sittin’ there eyes open for hours are not human to me,” added an X-user.

But other travellers seem to be on board with the trend, even taking it as friendly competition.

A TikTok commenter said they were at a “beginner” level and had recently flown from Atlanta to Johannesburg without even taking a “peek at another person’s movie.”

“I live to be challenged,” they said.

“I’ve done this on 12-hour bus rides in Australia multiple times. It’s nice to just watch the world go by,” added another.

“Paris to Tokyo is my record,” wrote another TikTok user.

“I took a 15-hour flight last year. No movies, no music, no sleep, just a flight map. Never went to the toilet or even stood up to let someone past,” boasted another person on TikTok.

