Pride to politics: The ultimate guide for visiting Washington, DC

A visit to Washington, DC, is a treat, but visiting the landmark city is even more of a vibe during Pride month, which is celebrated every June.

There are a TON of sightseeing opportunities, and we hit the ground running to see as much as we could in just a few days.

We have broken things down when it comes to Pride festivities, sights to see, and some staple restaurants and bars to visit. Pack your bags, and let’s go!

Pride events

Pride Month is celebrated each year in the month of June to honour the 1969 Stonewall Uprising, and if you go for Pride next year in Washington, DC, these are just some of the events you can expect.

We have to start off with the crown jewel of things to do in Washington, DC, during Pride month: the Pride parade and concerts, thanks to Capital Pride.

They plan events for nearly every day of Pride month, and when we visited, we were lucky enough to ride on their parade bus and wave at the massive crowds that turned out for the parade.

Seeing the huge turnout was heartwarming and amazing to see, with so many smiling faces and happiness radiating everywhere. One tip is to go heavy with sunscreen and hydrating while checking out the lengthy parade; you’re going to need it while having all that fun!

Another biggie was the Capital Pride Festival and Concert, and this year featured Ava Max, Keke Palmer, and Billy Porter, along with dazzling drag performances. We can only imagine how stacked the lineup will be next year when the city hosts World Pride 2025.

You must budget some time in between all of the Pride fun to see museums in DC. All of them are free to visit; however, some are ticketed, and it’s recommended you nab tickets well in advance to secure a spot, like the National Museum of African American History and Culture and the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum.

From landmarks like the White House to artwork by none other than Leonardo da Vinci to admiring the Ruby Slippers Judy Garland wore in The Wizard of Oz, take notes on which spots you are chomping at the bit to go see.

White House/Lincoln Memorial/Capital Building/Washington Monument

We are going to group all of the absolutely ICONIC buildings into one spot on the list since they are all gathered around or on the National Mall, and if you are an eager beaver, you can stop by all these landmarks in a single day (wear the comfiest walking shoes possible, people.)

Like with most tourist destinations, we recommend getting up as early as possible to beat the crowds and to have the streets/monuments mostly to yourself— by the time the afternoon rolls around, you’ll be patting yourself on the back for doing so when looking at all the crowds.

The White House and the United States Capitol are total bucket-list visits, with so much history and impact. Make sure to carve out some time to take it all in and reflect when you are at these spots; it truly is wild to see them in person!

We even did a private nighttime bus tour of the monuments on and around the National Mall, which was a total blast. It’s well worth checking out all the landmarks and buildings at night. The bus also took us to the Martin Luther King Jr. memorial, which was an amazing spot. I highly recommend it!

Smithsonian National Museum of American History

Get lost at the Museum of Natural History. With so many things on display, it’ll almost make your head spin.

We lined up right before 10 am for when this museum opened its doors for the day and it was well worth the wait!

Our highlights were Dorothy’s ruby slippers, Abraham Lincoln’s top hat, the LGBTQ+ history exhibit, some stellar Star Wars items, The Star-Spangled Banner, Julia Child’s Kitchen, and The First Ladies exhibit.

Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History

We found this museum to be the busiest one we visited, and for good reason. It’s chock full of natural wonders that you can marvel at. It’s like seeing museums from all over the world all in one place — it’s really special!

Our personal favourites in this spot were the legendary Hope Diamond, mummies, and, of course, all the animals.

National Gallery of Art

The National Gallery of Art is a beautiful place to spend a good chunk of time admiring its wide amount of pieces, and with a collection of more than 150,000 paintings, sculpture, decorative arts, photographs, prints, and drawings, you’ll surely see some that will blow your hair back. It was also the calmest and quietest of the three museums we knocked off in a single morning, so if you are looking to avoid the major crowds, this is a great spot.

Our highlights here were Ginevra de’ Benci by Leonardo da Vinci, The Emperor Napoleon in His Study at the Tuileries by Jacques-Louis David and Vase of Flower by Jan Davidsz de Heem.

Georgetown and the Exorcist Steps

If you are a fan of architecture and old historic structures, you’ll love DC and especially the neighbourhood of Georgetown, which is full of cobblestone streets, shops, and Federal-style architecture.

Nestled just off the Potomac River in the neighbourhood is a spot that movie lovers –and specifically horror movie lovers — will be floored to see with their own eyes— the aptly named “Exorcist Steps” can be found in this neighbourhood, which were famously featured in the 1973 film The Exorcist, when character Father Damien Karras tumbled down them.

Where to get some food

The Edgar Bar and Kitchen in the Mayflower Hotel

A restaurant located in a historic hotel is always a neat dining experience, and the Edgar Bar and Kitchen in the Mayflower Hotel somewhat felt like a pinch-me moment. We opted for the steak as the main course and rose wine to pair with it, and it did not disappoint.

MI VIDA

There are multiple MI VIDA locations in Washington, DC (which is good news because you can hit one up no matter where you are in the city). We landed at the Wharf location, and it was EVERYTHING.

The margaritas and tacos are to die for. The restaurant itself is visually stunning, with a huge bar and tables.

Red Bear Brewing

This independent craft brewery packs a serious punch with its beer and food options, and it’s also the first place The Beatles ever played in the United States. Some good beer and a spot with pop culture lore? Count us in!

Pizzeria Paradiso

Who doesn’t love a delicious pizza? Pizzeria Paradiso has multiple locations in DC that will keep you well-fed and coming back for more, too. We tried multiple kinds and trust that they were all superb — and the cocktails were scrumptious, too.

Hank’s Oyster Bar

If you are into seafood (and love to load up on oysters), this is your place to be. Their rooftop patio has a total vibe and a new style/theme every month — when we visited, it was Golden Girls themed, which who doesn’t love some Golden Girls?

Where to grab some drinks and dance

If going out is more of your thing, we rounded up a few that we visited or heard glowing reviews about. Check them out!!

Bunker

Located at 2001 14th Street NW, Bunker is a dimly lit underground dance club that is bursting with heavy music and throngs of crowds. We have frankly never seen a club quite like it, and it was a REAL mood.

A League of Her Own

A League of Her Own is located at 2317 18th Street NW and is filled with friendly staff and patrons. It’s a bustling spot, and if you are looking for a great atmosphere, definitely pop by here.

Trade

If you like a good time and an atmosphere that is buzzing, Trade is where it’s at. It’s got the perfect amount of campy dive bar quality that you can let loose a little and enjoy yourself. There were PLENTY of drag performances the weekend we were there, so if you are poking around for some great entertainment, be sure to check here!

The Little Gay Pub

Located at 1100 P Street NW, The Little Gay Pub had fantastic cocktails, a cute outdoor seating area and a completely unique interior design. It’s a must-visit!

So, there you have it.

We left the city with a ton of knowledge from all the museums and historical landmarks we had the chance to visit, along with the desire to see even more the next time a trip to DC calls.

You must visit World Pride 2025 next year because the Pride events this year were spectacular, and it will surely be out of this world for next year. Get there if you can and enjoy it all, you will be one happy visitor.

The author of this article was hosted by Destination DC