These are the most in-demand summer jobs in Canada this year

If you’re looking for summer jobs but aren’t sure what kind of roles to apply for, this might help.

Employment website Indeed has released its annual report on summer jobs in Canada, noting gig trends and ranking highly demanded jobs for the season.

Experts analyzed the job market and noted that summer job postings are much lower than last year.

“Through early May, Canadian summer job postings have slipped compared to the past two years but remain well above historical norms, unlike the hiring appetite in the broader economy,” they said.

If you aren’t personally seeking a summer gig, send this to a friend or family member who might be looking to help them narrow down their job search.

Top summer jobs of 2024

Camp counsellor

If you love summer camps and have had experience working with some, you’re in luck.

Compared to five years ago, postings for summer camp counsellor jobs were up 43% in early May. Demand for this role soared in 2022 and has remained elevated since.

According to the latest Indeed data, summer camp counsellors in Canada make an average of $793 per week.

The average pay in BC is much higher than the national average ($863) but it is lower in Alberta ($780).

Painter

Painter is the second most in-demand job for the season, with the average hourly wage being $24.95 nationally. Alberta and Ontario have lower average pay rates, but you can make $26.21/hour painting buildings in BC.

Customer service rep

Customer service representatives are the third most sought-after summer employees, with a national average weekly pay rate of $1,188.

The number is $1,282 in BC, $1,185 in Ontario, and $1,144 in Alberta.

Summer intern

You can intern for the summer if you have little or no work experience. The pay isn’t hefty, but demand for the role is the fourth-highest this year.

On average, summer interns/associates in Canada make $15.68 per hour ($19.24 in BC, $18.61 in Alberta, and $16.05 in Ontario).

Labourer

Seasonal labourer wage in Canada averages at $20.80.

It’s a tough job that requires a lot of physical energy, so it’s no wonder demand for it is so high.

Working as a labourer in BC, you can earn $22.84/hour. In Alberta and Ontario, the rates are $21.37 and $20.30, respectively.

Camp leader

While it sounds like it might pay more than a camp counselling gig, jobs for camp leaders pay a little less, on average — $782 per week.

In BC, Alberta, and Ontario, you can earn around $835, $730, and $748 in this role per week, respectively.

Summer associate

Unlike summer interns, summer associates are generally law students working at various companies to gain experience in the field.

Nationally, they make $820 per week on average.

Unlike other gigs, Alberta employers pay seasonal associates $905 per week, marginally more than Ontario ($810) and BC ($822).

This is the seventh most highly demanded role in the country this season.

Maintenance worker

This year, the demand for maintenance workers is pretty high in Canada.

The average hourly base pay for this gig is $22.75 nationally, but in BC, it can be $25.06.

The average in Alberta is $21.36/hour, and in Ontario, it is $22.67/hour.

Administrative assistant

According to Indeed’s research, the ninth most in-demand role is administrative assistant, which usually requires strong organizational skills.

Admin assistants make around $1,192 per week in Canada ($1,229 in BC, $1,165 in Ontario, and $1,249 in Alberta).

Good luck with job hunting!