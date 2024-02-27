"Pickton Farms": Disturbing Canadian serial killer T-shirts sold out online

Editor’s note: This article contains information that some readers may find disturbing.

A custom T-shirt from an Albertan comedy group, which features Canadian serial killer Robert Pickton, has sparked outrage and also protest plans at an upcoming comedy club appearance.

The investigation into Pickton identified 33 victims whose remains (DNA) were located on his Port Coquitlam pig farm. Pickton was charged in the deaths of 26 women and is serving a life sentence for the second-degree murders of six women.

He was convicted in 2007 and became eligible for day parole on February 21, according to Butterflies In Spirit, an advocacy group started by a woman whose family member’s DNA was found on the farm.

Pickton was depicted on the controversial T-shirt in what looks like a bacon advertisement.

The T-shirt also depicts Sam Walker, one of the members of the Danger Cats comedy group.

“Over 50 flavors of hookery smoked bacon,” the sold-out T-shirt reads.

Outrage was sparked all over social media, including on Reddit and X.

On the New Westminster subreddit, someone posted encouraging residents to protest a March 24 show set to take place at Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy.

“Comedians should punch up, not down. When people talk about how comedy shouldn’t be censored, what they’re talking about is that powerful people shouldn’t silence comedians who want to take them down a peg. Murdered women don’t need to have their egos deflated,” someone on the New West subreddit said.

Others pointed out that this isn’t the only time this comedy group has made light of sensitive topics, adding, “Being locally cancelled is the nicest thing that can happen to them.”

Danger Cats isn’t shying away from the controversy, having shared a story on its Instagram page detailing the number of negative reactions it has received.

House of Comedy responds

Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy is standing by the act.

“We have taken note of the merch on Danger Cats’ website that pokes fun at the Robert Pickton case. We understand that this is a sensitive subject, and we have recommended to Danger Cats that they reconsider and remove this particular merchandise. We believe it is important to acknowledge and respond to concerns raised by our community while also respecting the autonomy of the artists,” it said in a statement.

“It is our position that cancelling the performance would go against our commitment to fostering an environment where diverse voices can be heard, even when the material may be controversial. While we acknowledge the concerns raised, it’s crucial to recognize the distinction between our role as a venue and the creative choices made by the performers.”

The House of Comedy added, “Our hope is that the performance will serve as an opportunity for meaningful conversations about the boundaries of comedy and free speech.”

Some suggested that the Danger Cats are getting what they want from the T-shirt.

“Those comedians are hacks who are part of the whole lame bro-comic scene who take pride in causing outrage.”

We’ve reached out to Danger Cats for comment about the shirt.